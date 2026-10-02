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The humble air fryer has become one of the hardest-working appliances on the countertop, evolving far beyond crispy fries and frozen snacks. From compact glass models to family-sized air fry ovens, we rounded up standout picks from brands including SharkNinja, Philips and Cuisinart. Whether you’re cooking for one, feeding a crowd or looking to replace a few appliances with one clever machine, there’s a model here to match the way you cook.

Air fryer + oven in one

Chefman 12-Quart 6-in-1 Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven & Dehydrator This all-in-one 6-in-1 air fryer is your kitchen’s new MVP—air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie, roast, or reheat your way to crispy, golden perfection with family-sized ease, 12 smart presets and all the tools you need to cook like a pro. $109.99 on Amazon

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Compact & countertop-friendly

Ninja Crispi Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System For non-chefs who want to make restaurant-worthy meals, the Ninja Crispi offers intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe glass containers that make cooking and cleanup effortless. It produces crispy, evenly cooked dishes from wings to salmon, showing why it has become a viral favourite. The real selling point? You can cook, serve, store and reheat in the same glass container, so dinner goes from fridge to table with barely any dishes in between. $219.99 on Amazon $219.99 at Sharkninja

Instant Pot 4QT VORTEX 6-in-1 Mini Air Fryer If you’re tight on counter space, this compact air fryer is a great fit for one to four people looking to whip up quick meals. It gives you crispy results without taking up much room and features a handy viewing window that lets you check on your food without interrupting the cooking process. $162.99 at Wayfair

For multitasking meals

Ninja DualZone Air Fryer Two baskets, twice the flexibility: Ninja’s DualZone air fryer lets you cook two foods at different temperatures and times, then finish them together. It’s the kind of setup that makes a single appliance feel surprisingly versatile. $219.99 on Amazon (was $319.99)

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For one appliance that does it all

Cuisinart 14-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven If you want to clear some appliances off your counter, this Cuisinart combines 14 cooking functions in one machine. It can handle everything from air frying and roasting to baking, broiling, toasting and more, making it especially useful for kitchens where a full-size oven feels like overkill. $298.17 on Amazon

For smart cooking

Typhur Sync 8QT AI Smart Air Fryer For cooks who want a little more help at dinner time, yes—air fryers with smart technology exist! Its standout feature is an AI-powered cooking system designed to take some of the guesswork out of getting food properly cooked. The 8-quart capacity gives you plenty of room for larger portions, so you can take advantage of smart features without moving up to a full-size countertop oven. $245.99 on Amazon

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For large single-batch cooking

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer A clever countertop upgrade, this Philips air fryer circulates hot air around your food for that coveted crisp-on-the-outside finish. Its extra large capacity means there’s room to cook more at once, without sacrificing the compact convenience that makes an air fryer so appealing. $422.14 at Walmart

For the premium countertop upgrade

Ninja® Foodi™ 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven This extra-large air fry oven is designed for family-sized meals, with two levels of cooking space and even convection without needing to rotate your food. With 10 cooking functions, it gives you more ways to prepare food in one appliance, from air frying and roasting to baking, broiling and dehydrating. $399.99 at Sharkninja

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