12 home office chairs that deserve a sitting ovation

It might be tempting to drop thousands of dollars on a Herman Miller or Humanscale office chair, but when you sit down to work wouldn’t you rather feel like you’re making money than spending it? That’s why we researched some great options with manageable price tags that don’t skimp on style and comfort. Whether you’re looking for something that projects power and professionalism or something a little cuter and more homey, you’re bound to find a good fit if you keep scrolling

Bea Hale Office Chair This incredibly cute little office chair is a study in contrast. It pits a comfy foam seat in invitingly earthy rust against hard chrome legs for a look that can fit almost any decor. It’s practical, too, thanks to smooth gliding coasters, a 360-degree swivel, and 8 centimetres of vertical adjustment. $599.00 at Article

Ralex-Chair Big and Tall Office Chair Working in your home office shouldn’t feel like you’re stuffed into an airline seat. Ralex-Chair’s big and tall office seat is designed to let big-bodied people stretch out in comfort. It’s extra wide, can support up to 225kg, and has a leather headrest and retractable armrests. $299.99 on Amazon

Elkland Swivel Task Chair This no-frills study seat is perfect for kids’ rooms. It’s small and lightweight, easy to put together, and has a cozy bum cushion and breathable mesh back to help kids stay comfortable while cramming. Plus, you can let your little prodigies pick from a dozen different colour combinations. $82.99 at Wayfair Canada

Latitude Run Big & Tall Executive Chair Want to show your Zoom colleagues who’s in charge? Consider this satisfyingly intimidating high-backed executive chair (available in black, grey, and white) from Latitude Run. And as your underlings feel your dominant presence you’ll be luxuriating on this chair’s comfy cushions, which include a detachable lumbar support pillow and soft neck and shoulder rests. $339.99 at Wayfair Canada

Makenzie Ergonomic Office Chair Workers who want to kick back a little without leaving their desk will be well served by the Makenzie. Its breathable mesh backrest can tilt back to a 128-degree angle, and it has a retractable footrest—perfect for catching power naps between Slack meetings. Choose from five hues, ranging from classic black to soft cream. $349.99 at Wayfair Canada

TygerClaw Ergonomic Executive Chair If practicality and reliability are your top priorities, it’s tough to beat this quality bonded leather executive seat. It’s soft enough to keep your butt from breaking during long overtime hours, and it has a slew of adjustable elements, including seat height, lumbar support, tilt recline, back angle, and back height. $529.99 at Best Buy Canada

Logicfox Ergonomic Chair Ultra This ergonomic mesh back chair does a good job of aping both the comfort and style of luxury brand seats. The headrest offers passive thoracic support whenever you lean back, and a 3D lumbar mechanism can be adjusted to keep your lower back happy. You can also adjust tilt tension to experience the perfect amount of give while leaning back. Available in black, grey, and pink. $359.99 on Amazon

Corsair TC100 Gaming and Office Chair Many modern home offices tend to moonlight as gaming dens once the sun goes down. If you need a desk chair that can pull double duty for Call of Duty but you’d rather avoid the gaudy colour schemes sported by Twitch streamers, this classic black fabric Corsair is ideal. And with movable armrests, 150 degrees of tilt, and a spacious 375mm seat, it’s made for virtually every body type. $369.99 at Best Buy Canada

Amseatec Drafting Chair If your work surface is a little higher this drafting chair might be just what the doctor ordered. It can be adjusted from standard desk height all the way up to standing desk. It has a foot bar so that your feet aren’t left dangling at taller levels, plus a three stage back rest to ensure your entire upper body is properly supported. $169.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

HON Ignition 2.0 Office Chair If you’re willing to spend a little more to follow the latest trend, the HON Ignition 2.0 may be worth a look. Its sleek and modern mesh-backed design is all the rage in hipster workspaces. And it doesn’t sacrifice any practicality for personality, offering key adjustment features including tilt tension, seat depth, and arm height. And while it’s not exactly cheap, it’s still a fraction the price of a Herman Miller. $659.99 at Wayfair Canada

Svelti Office Chair Shopping for a simple but stylish seat on a shoestring budget? Article has you covered with the Svelti, a five-coaster moulded chair with eye-catching long legs that comes in a variety of colours (we love Dusty Pink). It’s great for small spaces and fits nicely with minimalist decor. $119.00 at Article

Aquila Leather Office Chair It’s easy to forget about the “home” part of your home office. If you want a chair that feels more cozy and less worky, this simple swiveller is a great contender. It has the desk chair basics you’d expect, such as a smooth hydraulic lift, but feels a whole lot warmer and inviting than most office seats thanks to its solid oak arms and premium leather cushion coverings. $799.00 at Article

