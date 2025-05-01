Smart solutions for a cleaner home this National Pet Month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From shedding fur to surprise messes, our beloved pets can leave behind quite a trail! In honour of National Pet Month, cleaning expert Melissa Maker joined The Morning Show to share some simple, smart tips to keep your home fresh and fur-free–featuring powerhouse products from Shark. “Shark has a whole bunch of innovative products for floor care and home care for both pet parents and non-pet parents alike,” says Maker. Read on for her top picks.

Shark NeverChange™ Air Purifier MAX “Soft surfaces hang onto odours–that’s one part of the problem,” says Maker. “The air is the other part of the problem.” That’s because dander, pet hair and dirt that comes off your pet’s paws can carry odour-causing bacteria. The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max essentially “scrubs” the air. It’s filtration process pulls out large particles like dust and hair, and blows out fresh smelling air so your home smells fresh. Plus, you don’t have to change the filter for five years. $349.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Shark

Shark® CarpetXpert™ HairPro® Pet with StainStriker™ The best way to get rid of stubborn pet hair around the house? “Solution number one and only is to vacuum,” says Maker. Unlike ordinary cleaners, this one deep-cleans carpets, destroys pet odours, and tackles every fur-filled corner with zero clogs, zero stress, and zero-touch cleanup. $494.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Shark

Shark® PowerDetect™ Cordless Stick Vacuum This Shark vacuum features two brush rolls, allowing you to clean any floor surface in both forward and backward motion. The best part? It has a self-charging station and is self-emptying. “It’s so much more hygienic because you only have to empty that larger canister much less frequently–every 35 to 40 days,” shares Maker. It’s easy to use and has fantastic reviews. $599.99 on Amazon $579.99 at Shark

