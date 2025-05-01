SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share



The Curator

Smart solutions for a cleaner home this National Pet Month

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 1, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Smart solutions for a cleaner home this National Pet Day
Smart solutions for a cleaner home this National Pet Day – Apr 11, 2025
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From shedding fur to surprise messes, our beloved pets can leave behind quite a trail! In honour of National Pet Month, cleaning expert Melissa Maker joined The Morning Show to share some simple, smart tips to keep your home fresh and fur-free–featuring powerhouse products from Shark. “Shark has a whole bunch of innovative products for floor care and home care for both pet parents and non-pet parents alike,” says Maker. Read on for her top picks.

 

Shark NeverChange™ Air Purifier MAX
“Soft surfaces hang onto odours–that’s one part of the problem,” says Maker. “The air is the other part of the problem.” That’s because dander, pet hair and dirt that comes off your pet’s paws can carry odour-causing bacteria. The Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max essentially “scrubs” the air. It’s filtration process pulls out large particles like dust and hair, and blows out fresh smelling air so your home smells fresh. Plus, you don’t have to change the filter for five years.
$349.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Shark
Story continues below advertisement

 

Shark® CarpetXpert™ HairPro® Pet with StainStriker™
The best way to get rid of stubborn pet hair around the house? “Solution number one and only is to vacuum,” says Maker. Unlike ordinary cleaners, this one deep-cleans carpets, destroys pet odours, and tackles every fur-filled corner with zero clogs, zero stress, and zero-touch cleanup.
$494.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Shark

 

Shark® PowerDetect™ Cordless Stick Vacuum
This Shark vacuum features two brush rolls, allowing you to clean any floor surface in both forward and backward motion. The best part? It has a self-charging station and is self-emptying. “It’s so much more hygienic because you only have to empty that larger canister much less frequently–every 35 to 40 days,” shares Maker. It’s easy to use and has fantastic reviews.
$599.99 on Amazon $579.99 at Shark

 

Shark® CarpetXpert™ HairPro® Pet with StainStriker™
From embedded pet hair to surprise stains, this smart vacuum boosts suction where it’s needed most, traps allergens tight, and makes your home feel paw-sitively fresh and fur-free. What’s not to love?
$499.99 on Amazon (was $599.99) $499.99 at shark
SteamPickup™ 3-in-1 Steam Mop, Pick-Up & Sanitize
This is the only vacuum-steam mop combo with a self-cleaning brushroll and debris-separating tray, so you’re never stuck scrubbing pet messes–or the mop itself–ever again.
$219.99 on Amazon $219.99 at Shark

 

You may also like:

Pet Hair Remover Roller – $29.99

BISSELL Professional Stain and Odour Remover for Carpet and Upholstery – $14.43

OUAI Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo – $43.50

Earth Rated (A Canadian Company) Pet Grooming Wipes – $39.99

Dog Teeth Cleaning Finger Mitt – $29.99

More from The Curator
