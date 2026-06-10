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Tired of listening to muddy, tinny audio straight from your phone’s built-in speaker? Then it’s probably time to upgrade to a portable Bluetooth speaker that can actually keep up with your life. From beach days and pool hangouts to backyard BBQs and weekend getaways, today’s compact speakers are built to go wherever you do—without sounding like they’re struggling to get there. We’ve gathered our top five finds from Marshall, Sonos, JBL and more.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Speaker

Best budget: Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Speaker

Best sound quality: Marshall Middleton Bluetooth Speaker

Best multi-room: Sonos Roam 2

Best portable: JBL Go 5 Speaker

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Best overall

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Speaker Ultimate Ears doesn’t just call the Wonderboom 4 portable—it acts like it’s built to outlast whatever you throw at it, from pool drops to dusty hikes, without losing its voice. It delivers big, evenly spread 360-degree sound that fills space in a way most compact speakers simply can’t match, so there’s no “sweet spot” you have to hunt for. What really makes it the winner is how it balances everything at once—durability, grab-and-go portability, and top performance—without turning into a bulky compromise like many of its competitors. Buy on Amazon

Best budget

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Speaker The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is one of the smartest budget Bluetooth speakers you can buy. It has the ability to pair two units together for a surprisingly spacious stereo soundstage, turning a tiny speaker into a much bigger listening experience. Built to handle rain, drops, and life on the move, it clips easily to a bike or backpack without much worry. Outdoors, its boosted sound mode helps music carry in open spaces, while its balanced tuning keeps voices, podcasts, and audiobooks clear and easy to follow. $63.99 on Amazon

Best sound quality

Marshall Middleton Speaker The Marshall Middleton looks like a vintage rock amp shrunk down for the road, but its sound is anything but small. Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology spreads audio in every direction, creating a rich, room-filling experience with powerful bass, detailed mids, and crisp highs that stay balanced even at higher volumes. Unlike many portable speakers that prioritize loudness over clarity, the Middleton delivers a more refined, immersive sound signature that feels equally at home with acoustic tracks, playlists, or full-blown party anthems. And if you want to fine-tune the experience, adjustable bass and treble controls let you dial in the sound exactly how you like it. $299.99 on Amazon

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Best multi-room

Sonos Roam 2 The Sonos Roam 2 may look understated, but it’s a powerhouse if you want music flowing throughout your home. It seamlessly joins your existing Sonos system over Wi-Fi, letting you move audio from room to room without skipping a beat, then switches to Bluetooth when it’s time to head outside. Despite its compact size, it delivers surprisingly rich sound with automatic tuning that adapts to its surroundings. Add durability, voice controls, and multiroom syncing, and it’s easy to see why the Roam 2 is the portable speaker to beat for whole-home listening. $169 on Amazon (was $229)

Best portable

JBL Go 5 Speaker Looking for something ultra-portable that still hits above its weight? The JBL Go 5 makes a strong case for itself at under $100, packing JBL’s signature sound with surprisingly punchy bass into a speaker that fits right in your palm. You’re getting up to 10 hours of playtime with Playtime Boost, IP68 waterproof and dustproof protection, and a rugged drop-proof build that’s ready for beaches, backpacks, and accidental spills. On top of that, features like Ambient Edge Lighting, AirTouch instant stereo pairing, and Auracast support make it more than just a tiny speaker—it’s a pocket-sized hub for quick, shareable sound. $79.98 on Amazon

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