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As the temperatures rise and outdoor adventures beckon, it’s time to rethink one of summer’s essential companions: the cooler. Luckily, 2025 brings a fresh lineup of coolers – perfect for Canadian summers, from city patios to rugged wilderness escapes. We’ve scoured the market, from trusted outdoor brands like YETI, Coleman, Ninja and more, to bring you the best coolers that suit every need and budget. Ready to upgrade your chill game? Here’s our curated guide to the coolest coolers available across Canada this year.

Ninja FrostVault 30qt Wheeled Cooler Ready for the perfect family picnic? With all-terrain wheels, premium ice retention, and it’s spacious design, this cooler makes packing smarter and grabbing your favourite snacks super easy. $379.99 on Amazon

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Coleman Pro Heavy-Duty Ultra-Light Premium Hard Cooler Stay chill and stylish on every adventure with the Coleman Pro Ultra-Light Cooler – keeping your drinks icy fresh. $374.99 on Amazon

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler The YETI Tundra 45 can keep up with all your day trips and outdoor plans. With its tough-as-nails build, and those iconic T-Rex Lid Latches, this cooler isn’t just durable – it’s seriously cool, literally and style-wise. $425 on Amazon

Cooler Backpack with Padded Top Handle As sleek and sturdy as your favourite adventure gear, this cooler backpack is ready to be slung over your shoulders and taken absolutely anywhere. Generously padded and effortlessly portable, it’s built for cold drinks, warm days, and long walks to the perfect picnic spot. $55 on Amazon

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YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Cooler Compact in shape and dressed in a playful baby blue, this YETI cooler has a confident, go-anywhere charm that suits everything from beach days to weekend hikes. With its wide opening and clean, boxy silhouette, it echoes the practicality of vintage lunch coolers – only tougher, colder, and far more stylish. Buy on Amazon

Igloo Marine Ultra 70 Qt Cooler From sleek stainless steel accents to swing-up handles with runway-ready grip, this cooler’s got high-performance glam – plus cup holders so your sips are always within stylish reach. Buy on Amazon

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Falcona Wild Golf Cooler Bag – $34.99

Ice Packs for Coolers – $27.95

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Patio Umbrella Light – $17.99

6Pcs Silicone Lids for Cups – $11.99

Frigidaire EFR372-PINK 3.2 Cu Ft Pink Retro Compact Rounded Corner Premium Mini Fridge Styled with a splash of nostalgia, Frigidaire’s retro mini fridge looks like it rolled straight out of a 1950s diner—chrome accents, curved edges and all. Don’t be fooled by its playful exterior though – it’s cleverly kitted out with a freezer, can opener, and just enough room for midnight snacks and ice cream emergencies. $383.84 on Amazon

Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Insulated Lunch Box Crafted from durable, water-resistant fabric with insulated lining, this bestselling cooler bag keeps your treats fresh and your style on point. $32.99 on Amazon

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Outdoor Cooler Side Table Chill out with this adorable 2-in-1 cooler table that keeps up to 48 cans icy-cold for 12 hours. Perfect for sunny patios, poolside hangs, or balcony brunches. $134.99 on Amazon

Coleman 316 Series 62-Qt Insulated Portable Cooler With heavy-duty wheels, swing-up handles, and ice retention for up to 5 days, this cooler is your ultimate ride-or-chill for long-haul adventures – plus, it holds a whopping 101 cans. $149.99 on Amazon

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Kate Spade 890008 with Love Dessert Set – $90.70

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Giantex 10 Gallon 4-in-1 Cooler – $145.99

Backyard Discovery Cedar Springs Outdoor Bar – $1,999.00