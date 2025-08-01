Our 2025 guide to buying the perfect sofa

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether it’s to lounge on with your favourite snack and ‘90s sitcom, doze off or curl up with a good book, the perfect sofa does exist. There are so many options these days that work with virtually any space and decor style that you’re sure to find yours; whether you’re looking for big, cushy sofas or sofas made for tiny spaces, patterned or solid-coloured, stain-proof or even multifunctional, we’ve got 10 options that may just become your next favourites.

The best reversible sleeper storage sectional

Marina 90-inch Reversible Sleeper Storage Sectional - Clover Ivory This super sofa does it all, and then some. Need storage? It’s got it. Need to reconfigure where the chaise is? You can. Want a pullout couch? It’s there. Its efficient and thoughtful Canadian-made design will woo you, while the flexible fabric and colour choices will make you fall in love. As its description calls out, this sofa “manages to feel at once laid-back and put together.” The seats offer plenty of cushion, while a memory foam mattress folds out to offer a comfortable snooze. It is upholstered using the Canadian brand’s Clover fabric, while offering stain protection and avoiding forever chemicals. Like other Article products, the fabrics are tested for abrasion resistance to ensure long-lasting quality you come back to again and again. $3,299 at Article

The best sleeper lounge chair

Marina 57-inch Sleeper Lounge Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé If you don’t need a full-on sleeper sectional but would like the flexibility of having one extra spot for sleeping, cue the sleeper lounge chair. Not only is it a beautiful and generously padded sofa, but the memory foam mattress promises comfort for your dozing too. As with the aforementioned Article Marina sectional, this lounge chair is made using the Canadian brand’s Clover fabric, is stain-repellant and made to last without forever chemicals. $1,900 at Article

Best sofa for tiny spaces

Twin/Full Murphy Bed with Sofa and Shelves When you’re not entirely sure what to do with a space, but know that you want options and that every inch counts, you need a sofa that can multitask.One great option is this twin murphy sofa. In addition to offering seating, it includes storage solutions as well as a pull-out bed, for when you have company and need an extra spot for your guest to sleep. Its versatility makes it ideal for studio apartments, home offices, or guest rooms. $1,729.99 at Wayfair

Best kiddie couch and convertible sofa for student spaces

DURASPACE 117.6-inch Convertible Folding Sofa Bed We love this no-fuss convertible “boneless” sofa that can adjust and adapt as you need it to at any moment. The high-density foam backrest and base form either three single seats, or can extend into a futon with a large, comfortable sleeping space. Great for basements, it’s flexible floor seating for your kids’ next hangout, movie night and even fort building. It’s framed by stainless steel and the wear-resistant Chenille cushions arrive vacuum packed, so installation is breeze. You get plenty of options and lots of cushion. $750 at Amazon

Best rounded sofa

Lutanda 90-inch Corduroy Sofa For unique-shaped spaces or as an interesting focal point, there are curved sofas that live up to task. We like this Lutanda Corduroy Sofa for its comfort and low-key sleekness. The cushions are foam and removable, while the corduroy covers are machine-washable. The sofa comes with four toss pillows. $1,340 at Wayfair

Best bean bag sofa

Non-Slip Base Floor Lounge Sofa If you’re a fan of bean bag chairs, you’ll love the bean bag sofa. Another low-fuss seating option, it’s made with breathable fabric to ensure comfort and high-density foam to help maintain the sofa’s shape over time. Great for small apartments, dorm rooms, gaming and reading nooks or meditation, this lazy floor sofa also doesn’t require assembly but arrives in vacuum-compressed packaging. $299.98 on Amazon

Best armchair sofa for kids

High-pile fleece mini chair Little ones need little seats too! Free them to daydream, flip books, snack and more in this comfortable cloud-like chair, made with kids in mind. The rich, bouclé covering is removable and washable, while the warm colour will easily fit any room. It includes non-slip silicone inserts for added safety and a handle for easy moving around. $128 at Simons

Best large U-shaped sectional

Aire Sectional 8-Seater U-Shaped Modular Sofa This large seating option does take up real estate, but if you’ve got the room, go for the comfort. Silk&Snow’s popular modular sofa combines high-quality, stain-resistant fabrics with comfort and style. It configures to best fit the space you’ve got, while serving up the quality the Canadian brand is known for. $6,480 at Silk&Snow

Best stylish sofa

Luna Collection Another elegant option with impact-making style at the forefront, Cozey’s Luna Scandinavian and Mid-century modern-inspired design add designer touches, without designer prices.The seating is deep, wide and plush, while its modular design brings flexibility. You can choose your optimal arm height and support pillows to maximize comfort. Best part? Cozey is a Canadian company and comes with a 30 day risk-free trial. $1,975 at Cozey

Our favourite classic, leather sofa

Edgewood Leather Sofa Pottery Barn crafts beautiful furniture and we’d be remiss not to include a leather sofa on this list (this classic chesterfield was a close second). The high-quality tufted and well-tailored Edgewood gives mid-century vibes, and wins us over with its endlessly customizable finishes . The luxurious leather will patina with time and get even more beautiful as it ages. Coil springs provide cushion support while the exceptional structural integrity means this masterpiece will stand the test of time. $5,549 at Pottery Barn

