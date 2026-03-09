The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you’re on the hunt for that perfect mattress, you’ll know that gone are the days where an innerspring mattress was your only option—today, you can choose from innerspring, foam (including memory foam, polyfoam, latex foam, or a combination) or hybrids (a combination of innerspring and foam). And there are many features to consider. From the level of firmness, to motion transfer, to cooling technology and materials, to the type of support it offers—even whether it arrives packed in a relatively small package or is organic; you can rest assured, there is likely an option for you (and often, a generous trial period to ensure you’re happy with the results, long-term).

To help you choose, we looked for a variety of options (all but one in Queen size), with specific considerations in mind. Here are our top picks from Wayfair, Silk & Snow, Article and more.

Best mattress overall

The S&S Organic Mattress While no mattress is perfect for everyone, ultimately, choosing the right mattress for you comes down to finding the one that optimizes while offering the right amount of support. We think silk&snow’s Organic Mattress in Medium-Firm has plenty to offer here. The hybrid innerspring and foam mattress is made with a high quality organic-certified materials and features a latex foam layer and durable pocketed spring coils, offering a responsive feel without the sinking feeling of traditional memory foam. We like the medium-firm option (noted as a ⅝) for its plush comfort and firm support, but you can also choose from two other firmness options (plush and firm) to find the exact right mattress for you. To help you feel confident in your choice, silk&snow offers a very generous one-year trial period, a 15-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. And includes a free gift of two eco soy pillows (a $400 value). As a bonus, it’s Canadian-made, so you know you’re supporting the local economy with this purchase. $1,400 at silk&snow

Best budget mattress

Zinus Queen Mattress If your budget for a new mattress is below $500, there are plenty of options that still offer quality and comfort. Our top pick in this category is the Zinus Queen Mattress. It’s another hybrid option that gets the balance right between support and comfort. The individually-wrapped coils are topped with a green tea cooling gel memory foam to help limit motion transfer for those who cosleep and it can support a maximum weight of up to 500 lbs, depending on which size of mattress you choose. The mattress now arrives in a smaller box to help reduce the package carbon footprint but may take between 24-72 hours to expand to its original shape. The mattress comes with a 10-year limited warranty. $277 on Amazon

Best mattress for hot bodies

Helix Moonlight Luxe 13 Because innerspring mattresses offer support through coils rather than foam, in general, these types of mattresses are more breathable and therefore more cooling for those who run hot. Still, if you don’t want to sacrifice comfort that foam often brings, we like this Helix Moonlight Luxe 13” hybrid option. The mattress combines the best of both worlds, and incorporates breathable and cooling technologies to help dissipate heat and help you stay cool and comfortable as you sleep. The pocketed coils help the air move through and away from the mattress, while the gel-infused memory foam helps regulate heat. The Tencel cover offers breathability, drawing moisture away. $2,999.99 at Wayfair (was $3,300)

Best for co-sleepers

Brooklyn Bedding 12-inch Medium-Firm Copper Infused Infused Memory Foam Mattress For those who share their sleeping space (either with littles or partners – or both), you’ll want to prioritize a mattress with motion isolation. We like the Brooklyn Bedding 12” Medium-Firm Copper Infused Memory Foam Mattress for its motion transfer-minimizing design, but also because it’s packed full with other great features. It too offers great heat regulation, targeted lumbar support, while its materials include natural antimicrobial properties, and a VariFlex IQ Memory Foam that provides tailored support. $1,270 at Wayfair

Best organic mattress

The S&S Organic Mattress If having organic materials is a priority, you can’t go wrong with silk&snow’s Organic Mattress in Plush. It is made with high quality GOLS–certified organic latex, a breathable GOTS-certified organic cotton cover and GOTS-certified wool quilt layer, which behaves like a natural fire retardant, eliminating the need for synthetic alternatives. The latex is made using the Dunlop method, as opposed to other synthetic blends, offering a responsive feel, without the sinking feeling of traditional memory foam. The highly-rated and reviewed mattress comes with eight layers to optimize your comfort and, as with the other Organic mattress option, includes a free gift of two eco soy pillows (a $400 value), a one-year trial period, 15-year warranty, free shipping and returns and is made in Canada. $1,980 silk&snow (was $2,200)

Best for side sleepers

The S&S Mattress Side-sleepers typically want cradling support in different areas compared to their back- or stomach-sleepers counterparts, and for this, silk&snow’s Original Plush Mattress delivers. The mattress provides a plush, cloud-like feel to contour to your body and alleviates pressure on key areas. It also minimizes motion transfer while the top antimicrobial cover is easy to remove and wash. It features a cooling 2” gel-infused memory foam, and comes with a free sleep bundle (cotton fitted sheet and pillowcase set, microfibre duvet, microfibre pillows, and mattress protector) – a $550 value. As with other silk&snow mattresses, it’s made in Canada, there is a generous one-year trial period, 15-year warranty and free shipping and returns. $972 at silk&snow (was $1,080)

Best for stomach- and back-sleepers

Leesa Sapira 11-inch Medium Hybrid Mattress Stomach sleepers, like side-sleepers, want cushioning and support in key areas, without the stiffness. For this reason, the award-winning Leesa Sapira Hybrid is a good option. It is made with a dense memory foam (4 pounds per cubic foot) that conforms to your body with its thicker-than-average cover. Interestingly, the Sapira actually also works well for back-sleepers too. It provides advanced support with more than 1,000 individually-wrapped coils, and is made with premium foam that features air channels geared towards optimizing airflow. It is made in the United States with quality materials that are GREENGUARD GOLD – and CertiPUR-US-certified as low Volatile Organic Compounds and free from harmful chemicals. Additionally, the company is socially conscious, donating thousands of its mattresses to shelters and those in need. $2,469.99 at Wayfair (was $3,000)

Best memory foam mattress

Leesa Original Cooling Memory Foam Mattress The Leesa Original Queen Mattress is one of the best memory foam mattresses, offering superior cooling, pressure relief, and all-night comfort. Its breathable, aerated layers and durable foam base provide long-lasting support for every sleep position, making it a top choice for memory foam lovers. Plus, with CertiPUR-US® and GREENGUARD Gold certifications, you can rest easy knowing it’s made with safe, high-quality materials. $1569 at Article

Best value hybrid mattress

The S&S Hybrid Mattress The S&S Hybrid Mattress in medium-firm is our pick for a best value hybrid option, employing a combo of high-density memory foam and upwards of 1,200 pocketed coils made with Canadian steel (though all S&S mattresses are Canadian-made). The mattress is a solid option for those who tend to roll around while they slumber, offering cushioning for support no matter if you sleep on your sides, stomach or back. Made with antimicrobial material, the cover is breathable, while the extra firm edge helps maintain the mattress’s structural integrity. Additional layers offer cooling, deep pressure relief and lumbar support. $927 at silk&snow (was $1030)

Best mattress for kids

Saatva Youth Mattress And let’s not forget the growing kids in your life. Finding the right mattress for children can be tricky, especially as their sleep needs change with age. That’s why we like the Saatva Youth Mattress. Designed for kids ages 3 to 12, it features a clever dual-sided design: one side offers plush, flexible support for younger children, while the other provides a slightly firmer feel for older kids who need more spinal alignment as they grow. The hybrid innerspring construction is both supportive and responsive, and the breathable cover made with organic cotton helps promote cooler sleep. Plus, a botanical antimicrobial treatment helps protect against bacteria, mold, and mildew, making it a durable, kid-friendly choice parents can feel good about. $539 at saatva (was $1089)

Best sofa bed

Sven Tufted Sofa Bed in Napa Charcoal Sometimes you want the function of a sofa served with the side benefit of bed. For this, the fine folks at Article have created the Sven Sofa Bed, based on the popular Sven Sofa. It comes in a variety of colours, including in “performance fabric,” made to be durable yet beautiful. You can seamlessly incorporate the bed in with the rest of your furniture, and simply pull it out when the need arises. Gone are the days when you had awkward (and uncomfortable) spring-based sofa beds. The seat cushions in the sofa easily unfold for a comfortable sleep. $2,199 at Article

Best mattress topper

Tempur-Cloud 2-inch Mattress Topper If you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to your existing mattress, but know it could be better, a mattress topper may be the solution for you. The options are as wide and varied as the mattresses themselves, but we recommend the Tempur-Cloud 2-inch Mattress Topper as a happy compromise between quality and cost, extending your mattress’s lifespan. It aims to reduce tossing and turning by cushioning the pressure points of your body so you can get restful sleep. Made with the same trademark TEMPUR memory foam material found in its mattresses. As with those, you can expect reduced motion transfer, so if you share your bed, you’ll be less aware of it. The topper comes in a hypoallergenic, washable cover featuring its Safe-Guard Technology. $426.81 on Amazon

Best mattress for back pain

Tempu Adapt Teal Mattress in Medium Back pain sufferers know the sweet relief that can come with stretching out on a good mattress. For that, we like Tempur-Pedic’s Temptu Adapt Teal Mattress in medium firmness. While not everyone loves the sinking feeling that is this brand’s trademark, for those who do, this model offers medium-firm support that helps alleviate pressure on key areas and help maintain spine alignment. $4,599.00 at Sleep Country

Best mattress in a box

The Endy Mattress Another Canadian-made option, the Endy Mattress is the brand’s hallmark and great all-around mattress for those who’re looking for a boxed delivery. It offers plenty of cushioning with its machine-washable micro-quilted cover, pressure relief and good edge support – all while helping control airflow and temperature. There is minimal motion transfer as well, so if you share your bed with others, you won’t be awake every time someone tosses and turns. You can choose your optimal level of firmness with this model as well. Oh, and it also offers a hard-to-beat price point, 100-night sleep trial, and a free limited edition sleep set (valued at $640). $895 at Endy

