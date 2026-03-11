‘Titanic’-inspired statue of Trump and Epstein appears on D.C. National Mall

A statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as Titanic characters Jack and Rose from one of the most famous scenes in the film appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
The statue references the famous scene where Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, stands at the bow of the ship with Rose, played by Kate Winslet, as she stretches her arms out to the sides. In the moment, Jack famously shouts, “I’m king of the world!”
The new installation comes from Secret Handshake, an organization that has been behind the Trump and Epstein friendship statue as well as the giant replica of a birthday message allegedly written by Trump to Epstein.
The Titanic-inspired installation is named “KING OF THE WORLD.” A plaque references the movie’s “tragic love story” between Jack and Rose, saying it was built on “luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.” It then compares Trump and Epstein, saying “this monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”
Secret Handshake told CBS affiliate WUSA9 that there are also 10 giant banners along the sides honouring the pair.
“Why? Because 2026 has been a banner year for President Trump,” Secret Handshake told the outlet. “Meaning.. he’s added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own in the mix.”
The newest statue of Epstein and Trump will be up on the National Mall until Friday, March 13.
In January, Secret Handshake created a giant replica of a birthday message allegedly written by Trump in 2003 to Epstein that appeared on the National Mall.
The card first became public in September 2025 after it was released by the Democratic Party. This came after Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal in July for reporting that Trump had produced the suggestive letter and drawing as part of an album created by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.
The 10-foot-tall birthday card was displayed across from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19 and read “Happy birthday to a ‘terrific guy!'” on one side.
On the other side of the card was the alleged message Trump reportedly sent Epstein. The text was framed by a hand-drawn outline of what appears to be a torso of a woman with a message that says, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”
“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter read, signed at the bottom purportedly by Trump.
Trump has denied having anything to do with it and called the creations “a fake thing,” adding that he “never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”
The display was just in time for what would have been Epstein’s 73rd birthday on Jan. 20. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that said he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.
Beside the card statue was another statue of stacked boxes with redacted files and a bunch of markers. A plaque reads: “The Secret Handshake invites you to celebrate the birthday of President Donald Trump’s ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein, with a larger than life tribute to their intimate correspondence.”
“Feel Free To Sign The Birthday Card With Your Own Message To The Administration,” the plaque added.
In September, the Secret Handshake group unveiled a statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands on the National Mall.
The bronze sculpture, titled “Best Friends Forever,” first appeared on Sept. 23 on the National Mall in Washington but was removed the following day.
The temporary installation, which depicted the men holding hands as they frolicked, smiled and stared into each other’s eyes, reappeared on Oct. 2 amid a government shutdown.
“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” a plaque at the foot of the installation read.
Carved separately were quotes from the cryptic birthday note.
White House deputy press secretary Jackson dismissed the installation at the time in a statement to the Hill.
“Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit — but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” she said at the time.
“Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”
— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman
