‘Titanic’-inspired statue of Trump and Epstein appears on D.C. National Mall

Send this page to someone via email

A statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein as Titanic characters Jack and Rose from one of the most famous scenes in the film appeared on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The statue references the famous scene where Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, stands at the bow of the ship with Rose, played by Kate Winslet, as she stretches her arms out to the sides. In the moment, Jack famously shouts, “I’m king of the world!”

The new installation comes from Secret Handshake, an organization that has been behind the Trump and Epstein friendship statue as well as the giant replica of a birthday message allegedly written by Trump to Epstein.

2:19 New Epstein files contain unverified allegations about Trump

The Titanic-inspired installation is named “KING OF THE WORLD.” A plaque references the movie’s “tragic love story” between Jack and Rose, saying it was built on “luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.” It then compares Trump and Epstein, saying “this monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People take photos of protest art representing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein on the National Mall near the Capitol, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Secret Handshake told CBS affiliate WUSA9 that there are also 10 giant banners along the sides honouring the pair.

“Why? Because 2026 has been a banner year for President Trump,” Secret Handshake told the outlet. “Meaning.. he’s added giant banners of his face to federal buildings all across DC. We want to help him on his mission by tossing a few of our own in the mix.”

View image in full screen The anonymous group Secret Handshake erected a new golden Trump Epstein statue titled ‘King of the World’ along with banners on the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The newest statue of Epstein and Trump will be up on the National Mall until Friday, March 13.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 U.S. DOJ accused of withholding Epstein files about claims against Trump

In January, Secret Handshake created a giant replica of a birthday message allegedly written by Trump in 2003 to Epstein that appeared on the National Mall.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The card first became public in September 2025 after it was released by the Democratic Party. This came after Trump threatened to sue the Wall Street Journal in July for reporting that Trump had produced the suggestive letter and drawing as part of an album created by Ghislaine Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The 10-foot-tall birthday card was displayed across from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 19 and read “Happy birthday to a ‘terrific guy!'” on one side.

On the other side of the card was the alleged message Trump reportedly sent Epstein. The text was framed by a hand-drawn outline of what appears to be a torso of a woman with a message that says, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.”

Story continues below advertisement

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter read, signed at the bottom purportedly by Trump.

View image in full screen People look at a protest art installation to highlight Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday — Jan. 20, 1953 — on the National Mall, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump has denied having anything to do with it and called the creations “a fake thing,” adding that he “never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.”

The display was just in time for what would have been Epstein’s 73rd birthday on Jan. 20. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial in 2019 on charges that said he sexually abused and trafficked dozens of underage girls.

Beside the card statue was another statue of stacked boxes with redacted files and a bunch of markers. A plaque reads: “The Secret Handshake invites you to celebrate the birthday of President Donald Trump’s ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein, with a larger than life tribute to their intimate correspondence.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Feel Free To Sign The Birthday Card With Your Own Message To The Administration,” the plaque added.

View image in full screen People look at a protest art installation to highlight Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday of Jan. 20, 1953, on the National Mall, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In September, the Secret Handshake group unveiled a statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands on the National Mall.

The bronze sculpture, titled “Best Friends Forever,” first appeared on Sept. 23 on the National Mall in Washington but was removed the following day.

The temporary installation, which depicted the men holding hands as they frolicked, smiled and stared into each other’s eyes, reappeared on Oct. 2 amid a government shutdown.

“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” a plaque at the foot of the installation read.

View image in full screen A cyclist stops to take photos of a statue featuring President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein dancing, titled ‘In Honor of Friendship Month,’ that appeared on the east end of the National Mall in Washington on Tuesday morning, Sept. 23, 2025. Bill Clark/ Getty Images

Carved separately were quotes from the cryptic birthday note.

Story continues below advertisement

White House deputy press secretary Jackson dismissed the installation at the time in a statement to the Hill.

“Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit — but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” she said at the time.

“Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman