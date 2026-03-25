United Airlines unveils ‘Relax Row’ option that turns seats into a bed

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United Airlines announced new cabin designs this week, including a “Relax Row” option for economy customers that turns a row of three seats into a bed.

Set to release in 2027 and to be available on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 wide-body aircraft by 2030, the seats will be located between United Economy and United Premium Plus, with 12 relax sections on each plane.

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The row of three seats will come with adjustable, folding leg rests that create room to lie down and will include a mattress pad, a blanket, extra pillows, a plush toy for kids, and a travel kit for families.

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It’s not clear how much United’s Relax Row will cost, but other airlines offering similar options, including Air New Zealand’s Economy Skycouch, which has been available for over a decade, are typically priced between NZ$500 and over NZ$2,000 per row/one-way (CAD $400~CAD $1,600).

German airline Lufthansa’s Sleeper’s Row option typically sells for €169–€249 (CAD$265-$390) though it’s marketed as a budget extra-legroom option and does not offer a full bed.

Qantas also sells neighbour-free seats for about CAD $195 and up that do not include the fully extendable bed offered by United or Air New Zealand.

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United is the only carrier in North America currently offering a “Relax Row” service.

“As a leading premium airline, we’re committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that,” the airline said in a news release Tuesday.

The changes come as the aviation industry moves toward dedicating more space on passenger planes to premium options, with growth in higher-end seating outpacing the sale of economy seats, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Last year, CNBC reported that United’s competitor, Delta, said it expects premium revenue to surpass regular-cabin sales this year.

Delta also said in May that the first of seven of its new Airbus A321neo jets will have 44 seats in first class, more than double the usual 20. The service will only be available for a limited time as its aircraft await flatbed seats.