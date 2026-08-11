Environment Canada implements new alert system for extreme weather warnings

Environment and Climate Change Canada is rolling out a new extreme weather alert system that meteorologists are saying could help reduce “alert fatigue”.

Beginning Tuesday, Environment Canada is using a system that allows forecasters to draw a polygon over an area encompassing a severe weather alert.

This new system allows for a much more targeted approach, Giselle Dookhie, an emergency preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Global News.

“This will greatly reduce the areas that would have been otherwise warned when we had zone-based forecasting, which is perfect because it reduces those alert notifications if you’re not expected to be impacted by that warning,” she said.

Until now, entire regions have been blanketed with colour-coded alerts. Dookhie said the new system will issue more targeted warnings for thunderstorms and tornadoes, only to the affected areas.

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“The [Meteorological Service of Canada] forecaster will be following the storms in real time and they’re able now to merge systems, split them, follow them more closely, upgrade part of the storm as well,” she said.

Dookhie said the biggest impact will be reducing what has become known as “alert fatigue,” caused by blanket alerts that cover areas outside the path of severe weather.

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“We really do want Canadians to take warnings very seriously and when they do see a threat that it’s likely to impact them, there is someone behind the scenes that is checking closely on these storms and they want you to do what you need to protect yourself, others and your property from harm,” she said.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said he has been waiting for Environment Canada to implement this forecasting system which has been in place in the U.S. for 16 years.

“It led to big improvements south of the border,” he said. “If it gets implemented properly, we are going to see some big results quickly as soon as that next severe weather outbreak.”

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He said the new system will not only improve accuracy but also increase efficiency.

“The earlier you can get those warnings out to the people that will be impacted, the more likely you are to save property and then possibly save lives,” he said. “I think overall it’s going to help all of us out in the field of meteorology.”

Environment Canada said the colour-coded warning system will remain in place alongside the new polygon system for a transition period to allow third-party weather platforms to adapt.

The broader regional system will still remain in place for weather watches.