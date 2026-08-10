Martha Stewart speaks out on Meghan Markle’s ‘homemaking guru’ career

Send this page to someone via email

Homemaking expert Martha Stewart is sharing her thoughts about Meghan Markle’s career as a “homemaking guru” in a new cover story for People.

The lifestyle mogul was asked how she felt about Markle entering her domain with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle and cooking show starring Markle, after Prince Harry and Markle stepped away from royal duties in their roles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2020.

In response, Stewart said, “If you’re an actress, it’s hard to then transition to a princess and then from a princess into a homemaking guru on a television show. It doesn’t sort of follow. So go from there.”

5:59 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly working on a movie for Netflix

Stewart also revealed that she recently attended a dinner party with Markle but said, “I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2025, Stewart told Access Hollywood that she would “watch an episode” of With Love, Meghan and “see how she does.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a later interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Stewart spoke about Markle and her show again, saying, “Meghan, I don’t really know very well, and I hope she knows what she’s talking about. Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important.”

Markle and Harry stepped back from royal duties in 2020, moved to the U.S., and, since then, they have launched numerous initiatives, including a Netflix production deal and their media company, Archewell Productions.

Markle previously said she was “flattered” to be compared to Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow during an interview as a guest on Aspire with Emma Grede.

“There are so many comparisons right now. It’s like people are saying, you’re the next Martha Stewart, you’re the next Gwyneth Paltrow,” Grede said to Markle.

“Those are incredibly successful business women, so I don’t take that lightly. That means a lot if there’s any comparison made in that regard,” Markle responded.

5:43 Netflix dumps Meghan Markle in latest blow to troubled ‘As Ever’ brand

With Love, Meghan aired for two seasons on Netflix but has not yet been renewed for a third.

Story continues below advertisement

In March, a spokesperson for Markle said the lifestyle series will continue “as seasonal specials” but no airdate for a new episode has been announced.

Markle has not publicly commented on Stewart’s comments as of this writing.