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Whether you’re cleaning up crumbs after a meal or tackling a quick mess between deep cleans, a handheld vacuum makes it easy to get the job done without pulling out a full-size machine. We rounded up top-rated portable options from Shark, Tineco, BISSELL and more, with picks for everything from everyday cleanups to pet hair and powerful suction.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Shark WV200C

Best for quick cleanups: Tineco GO Mini Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Best for pet owners: BISSELL PowerClean Pet

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Best budget: BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean

Best for powerful suction: Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Best multi-purpose: Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus Cordless Vacuum

Best overall

Shark WV200C, WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum The Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum packs powerful suction into a slim, lightweight design, giving it enough versatility to tackle crumbs, dirt and other small messes across different surfaces. Its tapered nozzle helps reach tight spaces, while the one-touch dust cup and charging dock make the overall design simple and practical. It’s a strong all-around pick for anyone who wants the power of a capable handheld without the bulk. $109.98 at Walmart

Best for quick cleanups

Tineco GO Mini Cordless Handheld Vacuum The Tineco GO Mini Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a good fit for anyone who wants a vacuum that can be grabbed at a moment’s notice for small messes. We especially love the one-touch dustbin emptying – making it especially convenient for kitchens, furniture and car interiors. Compact in design, it’s best suited to apartment dwellers, busy households and anyone who prefers tackling little messes as they happen. $87.38 at Walmart

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Best for pet owners

BISSELL PowerClean Pet Pet hair has a way of finding its way onto couches, stairs and just about every other surface in the house, which is where the BISSELL PowerClean Pet comes in. Its motorized brush tool is designed to pull up pet hair from upholstery, stairs and other hard-to-reach spots, making it particularly useful for those fur-covered areas that need attention between full vacuum sessions. The compact design is easy to grab for quick cleanups, whether it’s loose fur on the sofa or a smaller mess left behind after your pet has been running around. $80.26 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Best budget: BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum If you’re looking to clean up smaller messes while sticking to a budget, the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster QuickClean handles crumbs, dirt and small spills around the kitchen, home and car. Its wet-and-dry functionality is a standout at this price, while the compact design means it’s ready to grab whenever you need it. The charging base can sit on a counter or be wall-mounted, giving you a convenient spot to keep it ready for those everyday cleanups. $54 on Amazon

Best for powerful suction

Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum The Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum is a standout for shoppers who want serious suction in a compact handheld. Its dual cyclonic air streams are designed to boost suction while helping extend the life of the filter and motor, giving it more power than its lightweight size suggests. The extra large dust cup also means it can handle bigger cleaning jobs without constant emptying, while the included scrubbing brush and crevice tool help tackle stuck-on dirt and tight spaces. $173.93 on Amazon (was $184.28)

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Best multi-purpose

Shark® PowerPro Flex Pet Plus Cordless Vacuum The Shark PowerPro Flex Pet Plus Cordless Vacuum is built to cover more than one type of cleaning, working as a full-size cordless stick vacuum and converting into a handheld for furniture, stairs, cars and other smaller areas. Its Flexology wand bends to reach under furniture, while the pet-focused tools help tackle hair and messes on upholstery. That two-in-one design makes it a particularly versatile pick for anyone who wants one vacuum for both floor-to-ceiling cleaning and quick handheld jobs. $444.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

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