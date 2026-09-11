A one-time $150 Canada disability benefit supplement is going out next week

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The federal government is about to send out an additional payment of $150 to Canadians who qualify for Canada Disability Benefit (CDB) payments.

The one-time payment, announced Thursday in a release from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC), is in addition to the CDB program’s regular monthly payments, to help those individuals offset the costs associated with obtaining the disability tax credit (DTC), including necessary certificates.

The Canada Disability Benefit is a federal program created to provide financial support to low-income, working-age persons with disabilities through regular monthly benefit payments, including on Sept. 17, when those that qualify for the CDB will receive up to $204.20.

In order to qualify for the CDB, one must first be approved for the disability tax credit.

The disability tax credit is available for Canadians with physical or mental impairments to reduce the amount of income tax they owe, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, which adds the credit aims to offset some of the related costs individuals or their supporting family members may face.

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To be approved for this tax credit, individuals must obtain a T2201 certificate, which some practitioners may charge a fee to fill out for patients.

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“Since its launch last year, the Canada Disability Benefit has helped support the financial security of hundreds of thousands of working-age Canadians with disabilities.

“This new supplemental payment will help cover the cost of getting the disability tax credit, so more people can access the support they are entitled to,” said Canada’s jobs and families minister, Patty Hajdu, in the release.

The payments will be sent automatically to those who qualify if they received CDB payments all at once for a full payment period, as well as people who have received the benefit in the past and could receive $150 for each approved DTC certificate.

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The government says an example is someone who only received one CDB payment and is no longer eligible for the CDB.

The one-time payments will be sent on Sept. 17 with the regular CDB payment for eligible recipients who received a CDB payment from July 2025 to June 2026.

Those that received CDB payments since July 2026 will see the additional one-time payment in winter 2027, but a specific date has not yet been provided, and will include individuals who were approved for new DTC certificates.

To date, the ESDC says 335,650 people have received Canada Disability Benefit payments totalling $813,074,098.