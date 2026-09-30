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Crime

Incident in progress at Tsawwassen Mills, people told to avoid the area

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2026 2:18 pm
1 min read
Tsawwassen Mills Mall is seen in this file photo.
Tsawwassen Mills Mall is seen in this file photo. @kfile77/Twitter
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Tsawwassen First Nation says an incident is currently in progress at Tsawwassen Mills in Delta.

In an alert, the First Nation said that the incident has ended its Truth and Reconciliation event. Participants are asked to walk back the way they came and stay out of the area.

It is unclear at this time what has happened, but everyone is asked to avoid the area.

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Local restaurants answering their phones told Global News that emergency services are on the scene.

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