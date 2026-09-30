Incident in progress at Tsawwassen Mills, people told to avoid the area

Tsawwassen First Nation says an incident is currently in progress at Tsawwassen Mills in Delta.
In an alert, the First Nation said that the incident has ended its Truth and Reconciliation event. Participants are asked to walk back the way they came and stay out of the area.
It is unclear at this time what has happened, but everyone is asked to avoid the area.
Get daily National news
Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Local restaurants answering their phones told Global News that emergency services are on the scene.
- Edmonton man accused of abducting his 2 kids wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- Distraction thefts spiking in Peel, police say after woman robbed of $19K in jewelry
- 78-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in partner’s death in Laval
- Court halts Tennessee’s first execution of a woman in 200 years
More to come.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.