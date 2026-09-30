Distraction thefts spiking in Peel, police say after woman robbed of $19K in jewelry

Peel Regional Police say distraction thefts are spiking in the region, citing a recent case involving a woman being robbed of $19,000 in jewelry as an example.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that incident happened on July 28. Around 6 p.m. that day, a woman was walking in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway West when she was approached by two women in a white SUV.
One of the women exited the vehicle, touched the victim’s feet and hugged her. During the interaction, the suspect switched the victim’s gold necklace with a metal necklace and removed three gold bangles from her wrists, police said.
Get breaking National news
No suspect information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.
So far this year, Peel Regional Police said it’s received 266 reports of distraction thefts as of Aug. 12, an increase from 222 in 2025 and 25 in 2024.
Investigators are looking at possible links between incidents in Peel and similar thefts reported in other parts of Ontario.
- 78-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in partner’s death in Laval
- Court halts Tennessee’s first execution of a woman in 200 years
- Internal police documents reveal concerns about ‘radicalized’ subculture at Montreal North station
- ‘Doing God’s will’: Accused in Edmonton Corn Maze stabbing claims victim was a Nazi
“These incidents can happen in a matter of seconds, and suspects may often rely on appearing friendly or helpful to gain the victim’s trust. Investigators across the region are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews in a statement.
“We also want residents to recognize these tactics, trust their instincts and create distance when something does not feel right. If someone approaches you and something feels unusual, create some distance, protect your belongings and walk away. Environmental awareness is key.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.