Distraction thefts spiking in Peel, police say after woman robbed of $19K in jewelry

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say distraction thefts are spiking in the region, citing a recent case involving a woman being robbed of $19,000 in jewelry as an example.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that incident happened on July 28. Around 6 p.m. that day, a woman was walking in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Sandalwood Parkway West when she was approached by two women in a white SUV.

One of the women exited the vehicle, touched the victim’s feet and hugged her. During the interaction, the suspect switched the victim’s gold necklace with a metal necklace and removed three gold bangles from her wrists, police said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

No suspect information was made available. The investigation remains ongoing.

So far this year, Peel Regional Police said it’s received 266 reports of distraction thefts as of Aug. 12, an increase from 222 in 2025 and 25 in 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are looking at possible links between incidents in Peel and similar thefts reported in other parts of Ontario.

“These incidents can happen in a matter of seconds, and suspects may often rely on appearing friendly or helpful to gain the victim’s trust. Investigators across the region are committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews in a statement.

“We also want residents to recognize these tactics, trust their instincts and create distance when something does not feel right. If someone approaches you and something feels unusual, create some distance, protect your belongings and walk away. Environmental awareness is key.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.