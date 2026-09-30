78-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in partner’s death in Laval

Laval police say a 78-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 77-year-old partner.
Police say Ronald Thibault was charged after officers found the woman dead and Thibault injured inside a condo in the Chomedey district of Laval, north of Montreal, on Tuesday afternoon.
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Thibault was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later interviewed by investigators.
Police say the case was then submitted to the Quebec Crown prosecutor’s office.
Thibault was expected to appear in court by video conference.
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Police say they were investigating whether the death could be classified as a femicide.
This is the second time in a week that a woman has been murdered in her residence in the province.
Montreal police found the body of Leïla Ben Salem in her downtown apartment last Tuesday.
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