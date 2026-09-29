Immigration increase could be on the horizon, Carney suggests in interview

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10 comments

  1. Esta Beyersdorf
    September 29, 2026 at 2:30 pm

    Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
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  2. David Best
    September 29, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    @Ben
    People like you are why passions for politics are so high these days. Normal people see/hear the garbage backwards takes you take and it makes them feel the need to take a stand for common sense.
    YOU are the danger to the west

  3. Alex
    September 29, 2026 at 2:24 pm

    Qualified, skilled immigrants, yes. Please no longer include “students”.Our kids still can’t find decent work anywhere. We shouldn’t rely on immigrants who will use the food bank!

  4. Gord Hasay
    September 29, 2026 at 2:18 pm

    ” a “controlled increase” of the country’s population.”
    Please, only needed people like medical and qualified trades people.
    We don’t need any more people who can’t provide services we need. Plus all TEMPORARY foreign workers should be just that. Here for a specified time and then returned to their home land. Plus we have so many medical people who can’t work in healthcare because they can’t get approved soon enough.

  5. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 2:06 pm

    The idea that Ben, and other retards, have such a weak understanding of maths and sciences and economics, is why I no longer support liberals.

    You can not use immigrants that require additional social services to cover the cost of ever expanding socialism.

    We need to blacklist commies and starve them out of society.

  6. Anonymous
    September 29, 2026 at 2:03 pm

    Well, employers will find themselves short on employees if they hire foreigners and TFW.

    They will like lack any need of having employees at all.

    End the Canadian worker genocide and stop supporting Liberals.

  7. Ben
    September 29, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Great news. We need immigrants to pay for social programs, grow our economy, etc. because our birth rate is declining. Note this has nothing to do with the EU as some conspiracy theorists claim.

  8. Ben Dover
    September 29, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Not enough housing and jobs as it is but lets bare the burden of supporting more immigrants! Maybe if Canadians could afford to have children again …

  9. Liberal corruption :)
    September 29, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Very cool, more imported votes for the liberal party.
    Hopefully these immigrants can take the time away from their child brides to get to the polls!

  10. Who will they kidnap/traffic/abuse first? Your daughter or wife?
    September 29, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Annnnd the other shoe drops…
    We all knew that our “European “membership” would come with a cost, and quite predictably that cost is going to come in the form of immigration. All of the EU is struggling with violent deviants and they have nowhere to house them, until Carney the SAVIOR swoops in and sells out Canadians for a personal profit.
    20,000 military aged foreign men coming to a quiet suburbs near you!

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Canada

Immigration increase could be on the horizon, Carney suggests in interview

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 1:34 pm
1 min read
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. View image in full screen
FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says with Canada’s immigration system back under control, the question now is about when to begin a “controlled increase” of the country’s population.

Carney made the remark in a recent interview with the New York Times, just over a month before the government is required by law to release its immigration levels plan for the next three years.

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The last three federal immigration plans focused on reducing the number of people coming to the country after a rapid post-pandemic population spike.

The government also started setting targets for annual temporary arrivals to reduce the number of short-term workers and students to five per cent of the population after they cracked seven per cent in October 2024.

The C.D. Howe Institute’s immigration targets council recommends the government continue to shrink the number of arrivals over the next three years.

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That council includes several top academics who study immigration policy, a former deputy minister and former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.

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