Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to lay out nuclear development plan

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Saskatchewan is set to unveil plans for its future with nuclear energy, with Premier Scott Moe to outline the province’s goals for power generation and the types of reactors it will develop.

The announcement will take place at 1:30 p.m. local time Tuesday and comes just weeks after Moe returned from the World Nuclear Symposium in the United Kingdom.

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Countries across the globe are either building or promising to construct more nuclear power plants as many look for ways to reduce emissions.

Canada is among those countries, with the federal government proposing 10 new reactors by 2040. Ottawa also wants to sell Canadian-made reactors to more countries and double uranium exports.

Saskatchewan has already been looking into the idea of nuclear energy, with the government and SaskPower in a multi-year planning phase of a proposed small modular reactor by the mid-2030s.

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The utility plans to make a commercial decision on whether to build the reactor by 2029 after seeking necessary regulatory approvals. Two sites near Estevan, Sask. are being evaluated for potential deployment.

—with files from The Canadian Press