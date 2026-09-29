Carney announces $1.2B for ocean conservation ahead of pipeline decision

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is making a new $1.2 billion investment in ocean conservation as the country inches toward a decision on a new West Coast pipeline.

Speaking in Vancouver today, Carney said the funds will go to several new measures, including an expansion of the Canadian Coast Guard’s capacity to monitor marine traffic and a national marine mammal oil spill response plan.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Ottawa faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to designate a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the southern B.C. coast as a project of national interest.

Albertans will also head to the polls in a matter of weeks to vote in a referendum on separating from Canada.

Carney said that as more ships enter the Port of Vancouver, the government must bolster systems for protecting marine life.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, LNG Canada said it will proceed with a Phase 2 expansion of its facility in Kitimat, B.C., a project that would double its capacity.