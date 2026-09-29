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1 comment

  1. Try This
    September 29, 2026 at 6:44 pm

    So instead of removing the tanker ban, Carney is wasting another 1.2 billion of future tax dollars in promoting his anti-shipping program.
    When is he going to back Canadians?

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Canada

Carney announces $1.2B for ocean conservation ahead of pipeline decision

By Breanna Owen The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 5:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney pledges year-round Arctic monitoring as part of global ocean initiative'
Carney pledges year-round Arctic monitoring as part of global ocean initiative
RELATED: Carney pledges year-round Arctic monitoring as part of global ocean initiative
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is making a new $1.2 billion investment in ocean conservation as the country inches toward a decision on a new West Coast pipeline.

Speaking in Vancouver today, Carney said the funds will go to several new measures, including an expansion of the Canadian Coast Guard’s capacity to monitor marine traffic and a national marine mammal oil spill response plan.

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Ottawa faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to designate a proposed pipeline from Alberta to the southern B.C. coast as a project of national interest.

Albertans will also head to the polls in a matter of weeks to vote in a referendum on separating from Canada.

Carney said that as more ships enter the Port of Vancouver, the government must bolster systems for protecting marine life.

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Earlier in the day, LNG Canada said it will proceed with a Phase 2 expansion of its facility in Kitimat, B.C., a project that would double its capacity.

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