Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Employees in Manitoba no longer need sick notes for short absences

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2026 8:40 am
1 min read
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Medical tools are pictured in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Employees in Manitoba no longer need to provide a sick note when missing work for a minor illness or injury.

Under the new rules, which come into effect Thursday, employers can’t ask for medical documentation when an employee misses a week or less of work, or 10 days or fewer over a calendar year.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government says it made the change to both support workers and reduce the burden on the health-care system.

Doctors Manitoba has welcomed the change, noting the province has gone from having no limits on sick notes to having the clearest and strongest rules in Canada.

The group says many employers still ask for sick notes where rules are in place, and it has urged companies to update their policies.

Employers can still ask for medical documentation for long-term absences, including maternity leave or serious injury.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices