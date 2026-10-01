Employees in Manitoba no longer need sick notes for short absences

Send this page to someone via email

Employees in Manitoba no longer need to provide a sick note when missing work for a minor illness or injury.

Under the new rules, which come into effect Thursday, employers can’t ask for medical documentation when an employee misses a week or less of work, or 10 days or fewer over a calendar year.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The government says it made the change to both support workers and reduce the burden on the health-care system.

Doctors Manitoba has welcomed the change, noting the province has gone from having no limits on sick notes to having the clearest and strongest rules in Canada.

The group says many employers still ask for sick notes where rules are in place, and it has urged companies to update their policies.

Employers can still ask for medical documentation for long-term absences, including maternity leave or serious injury.