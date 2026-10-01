Police seek answers in crash that killed 2 elders, hurt 2 others on BC First Nation

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Community members on the Tsawwassen First Nation lined the road, drummed and sang as the bodies of two elders were loaded into coroners’ vehicles outside a shopping center near the nation’s reserve south of Vancouver.

They were killed and two others were injured by a vehicle outside the Tsawwassen Mills shopping center Wednesday while taking part in a walk to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

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Police in Delta, BC, said it’s believed the driver of a pickup had a medical emergency near one of the mall’s entrances and drove into a group.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his condolences on social media to those who lost loved ones or who were injured, saying the accident happened on a day already heavy with grievance.

The Provincial Health Services Authority said it sent 12 ground ambulances and two helicopters to respond to the crash.

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Police spent much of the day with witnesses and nation members in a restaurant at the scene where the black pickup came to rest against a brick wall.