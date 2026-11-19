Olivia Chow is set to shuffle her leadership team at Toronto City Hall as new faces are set to be picked for high-profile committee roles.
The striking committee will meet Thursday morning to finalize the picks to the city’s committees and boards.
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Chow is expected to indicate whether she will join the police board, a seat reserved for the mayor but that she turned down during her first term.
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The housing committee and transit board are guaranteed to see new leaders after Gord Perks retired and Jamaal Myers was defeated in last month’s election.
Chow will have seven new councillors to consider for appointments, including Mike Layton and housing advocate Diana Chan McNally.
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