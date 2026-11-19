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A former senior RCMP officer who held a teenager off the floor by their neck while off duty is expected to be sentenced Thursday in a British Columbia provincial court.

David Teboul resigned as an RCMP assistant commissioner before pleading guilty on Oct. 28 to assaulting the 16-year-old at a lacrosse game that also involved the officer’s son.

The court heard in an agreed statement of facts that Teboul’s son got into a verbal altercation with the victim and Teboul intervened, holding the teen by the neck twice, first briefly, then bending the victim over a low wall for about 15 seconds.

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Special prosecutor Andi MacKay told the court last month the attack was unprovoked and Teboul’s account of what happened was different than what security camera footage showed.

MacKay told the court Teboul declared he was an officer during the assault, which may have deterred the teen from fighting back, and she has asked the court to impose an 18-month suspended sentence.

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Teboul’s lawyer has asked the court for a conditional discharge, meaning he would not have a criminal record if he abided by conditions imposed by the judge.

The RCMP said last month that Teboul voluntarily submitted his discharge document over the summer and retired after 29 years of service.