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The Victoria Police Department issued a warning on Friday about someone temporarily living in the community, starting on Dec. 1.

Convicted child killer Shane Ertmoed will be getting out of a Vancouver Island prison for a temporary 60-day unsupervised furlough.

In 2002, Ertmoed, then 24, was convicted of the sexual assault and killing of 10-year-old Heather Thomas.

Thomas disappeared on Oct. 1, 2000, while riding a bike outside her father’s townhouse complex in Cloverdale.

Her body was found three weeks later in Alouette Lake.

Ertmoed was arrested a few weeks later and confessed he had tried to sexually assault the girl, then strangled her when she fought back.

Ertmoed was denied day parole last year because he still posed a risk of serious harm to others.

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But now, Ertmoed will be taking cooking classes in the Victoria area.

2:13 Ertmoed ‘leave’ sparking MP call for change

He is described as 5’6″ tall, with green eyes and tattoos on both arms.

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Victoria police said in a release that they were notified by the Correctional Service of Canada about Ertmoed and police said they issued a warning in the interest of public safety.

Victoria police believe “Ertmoed poses a risk of harm to the public, including a risk of further physical and sexual violence,” police said in a release.

Conditions to Ertmoed’s release include:

No direct or indirect contact with any members of the victim’s families;

No travel to many parts of B.C.’s mainland, parts of Alberta (including Edmonton and Calgary), and the Provinces of Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick;

No purchasing, acquiring, possessing, or accessing pornography or sexually explicitly material in any form or type of media;

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 years unless accompanied by a designated adult, who’s been approved in writing by Ertmoed’s parole supervisor;

Not to communicate directly or indirectly with any female children under the age of 18 years unless it has been approved in writing by Ertmoed’s parole supervisor;

Must immediately report all sexual and nonsexual relationships and friendships with females and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships to the parole supervisor, including whether those above have parental responsibility for children under the age of 18 years;

Not to own, use, or possess a computer or any other technological device such as a cell phone capable of accessing or providing access to the internet, without written approval of a parole supervisor.

Police advise that members of the public should not approach or confront Ertmoed.

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Anyone who sees him breaching his release conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.