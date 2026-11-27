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A coroner’s jury is deliberating recommendations after hearing evidence in an inquest into the death of a Black man who was shot during an attempted arrest in Mississauga, Ont., nearly seven years ago.

The inquest into Jamal Francique’s death has heard from multiple witnesses, including officers who were at the scene and Francique’s mother, who told the jury she believes anti-Black racism played a role in her son’s death.

The jury heard police secretly surveilled 28-year-old Francique for days, after receiving a tip that he was trafficking drugs and had a gun.

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Officers did not find anything to corroborate those allegations but decided to instead arrest him on Jan. 7, 2020, for an alleged breach of his bail conditions as he left a townhouse complex.

Jurors heard that Francique was shot by one of the police officers as he attempted to drive away, and that officer told the inquest that he acted out of “fight-or-flight” instinct when he saw the car accelerate toward him.

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Inquest counsel and most of the parties presented a total of 40 proposed recommendations to the jury on Thursday, but the jury is not required to adopt them.

Many of the proposed recommendations were aimed at Peel regional police and the lawyer for the force opposed at least a dozen of them, arguing they were not feasible, not supported by evidence or overlapped with existing efforts.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, cleared the officers of criminal wrongdoing in Francique’s death about a year after the shooting.

Coroner’s inquests do not assign legal responsibility, though jurors may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.