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A multiday outage at Allstate insurance has left some customers unable to make claims, renew policies or request roadside assistance.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, about 150 customers in the U.S. were still experiencing difficulties accessing Allstate’s online services as of 10:17 a.m. Eastern time.

On Friday morning, the company’s roadside assistance website displayed an error message.

Customers started reporting problems accessing the insurance website and app on Monday.

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In a statement Wednesday, the insurer said some of its services had been restricted.

“Some access has been restricted over the last 48 hours, but we continue to be available for customers and respond to and settle claims,” it said.

The company said customers that are unable to make a payment due to the disruption will not lose coverage or be charged late fees.

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Allstate said customers can still reach them through multiple channels including over the phone or in person at local offices.

The insurer has not said publicly what has caused the disruption. Global News reached out for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Earlier this month, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson said the company is planning to launch AI-powered sales assisted by a personal agentic assistant by early 2027.