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Microsoft’s “code red” is “good PR,” a cybersecurity expert says, but the outage that left millions without email for 24 hours should never have happened.

“It ultimately makes for better management of technology on the backend, but whether that will improve things for the long term, I don’t know, I kind of doubt it,” Evan Light, a University of Toronto coordinator of Critical Information Policy Studies, told Global News.

Light said the question is not whether Microsoft will set a precedent for other companies to follow suit and go all hands on deck on cybersecurity, but rather “why have they not been doing this all along?”

In a statement to Global News, a Microsoft spokesperson said the declaration was made to “quickly implement lessons learned” from the outage.

“Our customers and partners depend on our services, and we owe it to them to not only fix problems when they occur, but to do everything we can to keep them from happening again,” they said.

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But when technology fails, it’s the users and consumers who face the consequences.

The Microsoft outage affected 70 countries, taking governments, hospitals, businesses, and airlines offline. The total number of people affected was not clear, but in January in its year end results, Microsoft said it had more than 450 million paid commercial subscriptions to its 365 services.

Just a day later, thousands of people across North America were stranded in airports when the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stop after losing communication signals. As a result, FlightAware reported that nearly 15,000 flights were cancelled over one weekend.

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Both Microsoft and the FAA said the disruptions were not related to artificial intelligence or a cyberattack. But those threats have also been ramping up.

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Staples Canada said a “security incident” involving its print website between Nov. 1 and 5 saw a third party gain access to customer data.

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Bell Canada said it was targeted by a cyberattack on Nov. 17 when a threat actor gained access to internal systems.

When asked whether Canadians should be concerned about the pace of these breaches, Light said “definitely,” adding that the federal government should be providing information on what to do if certain services go dark.

Earlier this month, Public Services Canada reminded the public to keep three days’ worth of food and water, as well as other supplies, on hand in case of an emergency. But Light said information on how to safeguard personal information and how to communicate when cell service or email is down should also be provided to the public.

He added that many Canadians aren’t even aware of how much of their personal information is out there.

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Everything you do online leaves a trail of data, from browser searches to accepting cookies and signing up to new websites or apps.

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“You’ll have maybe one percent of the population that spends more than five seconds reading a two to 20,000 word legal agreement that they need to agree to before they sign up for an online service. Nobody reads these things,” Light said, referring to the terms and conditions and privacy policies of websites and apps.

“Yet they’re seen as legally binding,” he added.

“These aren’t things that are easily understood or that are legislated to be understood. They’re just there to click through and absolve a company of actual responsibility.”

Light said there are industry standards for how personal information is managed, and if done properly, a breach “really shouldn’t be possible.”

But he said broader regulation for all companies could come from the federal government.

Canadian privacy laws require companies to follow 10 principles, including openness, accountability and consent, when collecting, using and safeguarding personal information.

Light said these principles are treated as best practices and aren’t always strictly enforced.

So should companies be held to a higher standard when it comes to protecting users’ personal information? Light said yes, in theory, but doubts it’ll happen.

“Given the level of monopolization and the lack of alternatives – it’s not like my place of work, University of Toronto, can tomorrow decide, you know what, we’re going to ditch Microsoft for email and scheduling and messaging because they screwed up last week and we don’t trust them anymore. It’s a much more complicated process than that,” he said.