Send this page to someone via email

Microsoft has issued a “Code Red” in order to “quickly implement lessons learned” following a 24-hour outage earlier this month, a spokesperson said.

Microsoft said this work is its “top priority.”

“Our customers and partners depend on our services, and we owe it to them to not only fix problems when they occur, but to do everything we can to keep them from happening again,” the spokesperson told Global News.

The Nov. 12-13 outage disrupted Exchange Online, its cloud-based email service, as well as Outlook, Teams, its Copilot AI assistant and other Microsoft 365 products. It affected governments in Canada, the U.S., Australia and Japan, as well as businesses, hospitals, trading firms and airlines.

Microsoft cited a network strain in their outage, and said it was not related to artificial intelligence or a cyberattack. CEO Satya Nadella publicly apologized for the disruption.

Story continues below advertisement

What is a “Code Red”?

Ritesh Kotak, cybersecurity and technology analyst, told Global News the declaration of a “Code Red” means an “all hands on deck situation.”

“From an engineering perspective, when there’s a code red, it’s the highest level of severity. It means that something is absolutely critical and needs to be addressed immediately,” he said.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kotak said outages are bound to occur, especially as we rely more and more on new technologies.

4:19 Global impact of Microsoft outage

Charles Lamanna, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, told a Code Red review that the affected component had experienced “roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures,” according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Code Red will allow Microsoft to prioritize testing redundancies and solidifying a backup plan that can be put in place should a system failure happen again.

But Kotak said just because a backup plan is in place, does not mean it will be foolproof.

“No plan is actually 100 per cent foolproof unless it’s been tested. And if there isn’t going to be an actual test that can simulate exactly what happened with all these outages, we won’t know until the next outage happens,” he said.

Not a ‘checkbox exercise’

Microsoft is not the only company that has been hit with major outages recently. Before Microsoft was up and running, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop. Three days later, customers of several major U.S. banks reported online banking problems, and United Airlines reported a system outage that same day causing flight delays.

Story continues below advertisement

While authorities have not linked any of the incidents to each other, Kotak said they reaffirm the importance of having proper cybersecurity measures in place.

“Cybersecurity or information security, it cannot be a checkbox exercise,” he said. “It needs to be much more continuous, evolving, and real-time, and as we’ve seen, these threats are increasing.”

He said the more we rely on digital systems, the greater the consequences will be should those systems fail.

“Hospitals were impacted. Individuals couldn’t communicate. Businesses couldn’t take payments in some cases if they’re dealing with e-transfers and sending invoices. Invoices out, it had a ripple effect on individuals, on society, on the economy, on governments, on critical infrastructure and their ability to do business and provide service,” Kotak said about the Microsoft outage.

While ensuring that cybersecurity remains a top priority is the responsibility of tech conglomerates, Kotak said people can also help to protect themselves by diversifying the services that they use.

“It should always be a concern and in the back of the minds of individuals and what I tell them is don’t put all your eggs in one basket. Make sure you have some sort of business continuity contingency plans in place,” he said.

– With a file from Reuters