From the Microsoft outage to U.S. ground stop to online banking issues, many Canadians may be wondering: what the heck is going on?

While there are still unanswered questions, technology experts say the recent string of breakdowns point to how fragile these systems are and people’s overreliance on them.

The issues started with Microsoft last Thursday, then the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday. On Monday, customers of several major U.S. banks reported online banking problems, and United Airlines reported a system outage that same day causing flight delays, among other reported outages as well.

“They are quite fragile,” said Evan Light, a University of Toronto coordinator of Critical Information Policy Studies. “In the last 30 years of centralization of services like email, our ability to use the internet in general, we’ve gone from a very decentralized system to one that is hyper-centralized around big companies.

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“We become really highly reliant on just a few companies who are essentially unregulated in the way they provide these services to us.”

Microsoft cited a network strain in their outage, while the FAA said communication problems related to a router issue caused the ground stoppage. Major banks in the U.S. cited a software bug in an on-premise hardware system, while United pilots said the delays were due to a system that determines a plane’s final weight.

Ali Butt, a computer science professor at Virginia Tech, said the string of issues comes when dealing with complex systems that can “snowball.”

4:38 What we know about the U.S. ground stop

“What we are dealing in these systems are extremely complex computer systems,” he said. “What happens is that if one or a small component breaks, or let’s say it’s planned for some routine update or something, all of that can snowball really quickly.”

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He said other issues can also arise such as a “latent bug” in the system that goes unnoticed.

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Though none of the companies have attributed the issues to cyberattacks, Butt added relying on technology for everything from workflows to scheduling appointments leaves us vulnerable.

“All of a sudden we are much more exposed to anything breaking down,” he said. “It may or may not be malicious, but its exposure is very, very disruptive.”

The age of systems may also be a factor, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy citing an aging air traffic system for the ground stop and a need to modernize.

Even making such updates though comes with a risk, said Ali Dehghantanha, who holds the Canada Research Chair in cybersecurity.

“Not all parts of our society has been updated and upgraded with the pace that the technology is building these days,” he said. “So it won’t be uncommon to see these kinds of discrepancies and disruption in the supply chain, not because of any attack, not because of any issues other than normal updates and normal difficulties in keeping these systems all safe and running at the same time.”

Artificial intelligence has not been cited as a cause behind the issues, but Dehghantanha said upgrading aging systems to AI may be too much for the technology to handle. “The fast adoption that we see on AI and AI technologies, a lot of these technologies are now being embedded and integrated in the supply chain in the systems that are quite outdated,” he said. “So what we will see is most of these AI systems’ integration are not happening at the level that offers reliable and safe operation continuously for these systems.

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1:29 Thousands of Americans face banking delays after major tech issue at U.S. banks

As more outages are reported, including Apple on Tuesday, Butt said people shouldn’t panic.

He said what should be asked of companies is more clarity on what is happening, and slowing down the update process to limit wider outages.

“This is the work which is done really in a hurry because you’re trying to meet deadlines, you’re trying to make some new features,” Butt said. “We need more robust engineering. We need to think a little bit deeper about, ‘hey, should we make this change?'”