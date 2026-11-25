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One man is dead after an early morning shooting in midtown Toronto.

Toronto police say officers were called for a shooting at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in a residential area at Poplar Plains Road and St. Clair Avenue West, near Avenue Road.

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Officers found a male victim who had been shot. Toronto paramedics say they took an adult to hospital in serious condition.

Police said the male was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s not clear where the shooting occurred, but Global News witnessed officers investigating inside a home.

No suspect information was available.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.