One man is dead after an early morning shooting in midtown Toronto.
Toronto police say officers were called for a shooting at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday in a residential area at Poplar Plains Road and St. Clair Avenue West, near Avenue Road.
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Officers found a male victim who had been shot. Toronto paramedics say they took an adult to hospital in serious condition.
Police said the male was pronounced dead at the hospital.
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It’s not clear where the shooting occurred, but Global News witnessed officers investigating inside a home.
No suspect information was available.
The homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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