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U.S. court documents present a sequence of events that conflict with the RCMP’s narrative about one of the guns used in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting and how it was allegedly returned after being seized.

A 33-page court filing last week from alleged co-conspirator James Cody Bryant’s lawyers says “the RCMP removed, then returned, (Jesse) Van Rootselaar’s guns, one of which had been altered to enable more rapid firing.

“In fact, the RCMP apparently returned the gun with the alteration intact. Van Rootselaar then used the altered firearm in the shooting.”

That appears to contradict earlier statements by the RCMP that the police service had never seized the gun used in the school shooting on Feb. 10.

In a statement from RCMP on Feb. 13, it said, “The shotgun is believed to be involved (in) the homicides at the home and has never been previously seized by police.

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“Our investigation has also determined the main firearm believed to be used in the mass shooting at the school has never been seized by the RCMP and its origin is unknown.”

In a statement to Global News on Nov. 24, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said, “These proceedings are awaiting judicial decisions, so the release of information in Canada is currently limited to what has already been provided publicly.

“As the firearms are subject to this publication ban, I cannot provide any new context until the courts make a determination on disclosure. The BC RCMP remains committed to providing answers where and when we can, and we appreciate the public’s patience as verified, official information becomes available.”

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In a prior complaint not tested in court, an FBI agent said Van Rootselaar identified for Bryant one weapon, previously confiscated by RCMP, that would be used in the Tumbler Ridge shooting.

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U.S. authorities have already released months of alleged online correspondence between Bryant and Van Rootselaar before and during the massacre on Feb. 10 in which eight people were killed.

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The claims have not yet been tested in court.

Bryant, who goes by Melody and uses she/her pronouns, has asked to be released from jail, according to a defence motion seeking her release.

“Investigation revealed Van Rootselaar had shared violent fantasies with other people and with ChatGPT, but that no one, including OpenAI, had alerted law enforcement,” the defence motion states.

“Investigators also determined that Van Rootselaar, who had a long history of mental illness and drug abuse, had communicated by Discord with Ms. Bryant that morning. There is no evidence that Ms. Bryant knew that Van Rootselaar intended to drive to a school to kill children after shooting her family.”

The documents detail chats between Bryant and Van Rootselaar, including discussions of suicide and killing “innocent people.”

U.S. prosecutors allege Bryant also advised Van Rootselaar on where to carry out the attack and sent the shooter money to buy a lighter for an explosive device.

“For part of this six month period, the “plan” is clearly a fantasy because Van Rootselaar does not have access to guns,” the documents state.

“Eventually, however, the RCMP returned her seized weapons,” according to court documents.

In the court documents, it states that Bryant was not alone in initially failing to understand that Van Rootselaar was “genuinely dangerous.”

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“Ms. Bryant also does not report Van Rootselaar because Van Rootselaar insists that any equivocation on the promise not to snitch will result in violence. For example, after Ms. Bryant tells Van Rootselaar that she would call the police to stop a school shooting, Van Rootselaar threatens to move up her plans to commit murder.”

Lawyers for Bryant argue that she does not pose a threat to society if released.

“For better or worse, the First Amendment also protects their debate about whether a school shooting or attack on a crowd would be more likely to make someone infamous, even if the government tries to recast that conversation as ‘tactical advice,'” Bryant’s lawyers state in the court filing.

In October, Bryant pleaded not guilty in a Seattle court to conspiracy to murder persons in a foreign country and has been held in custody since.

A decision from the judge on Bryant’s release is expected as early as Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press