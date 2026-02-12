Tumbler Ridge B.C. mass shooting: What we know about the victims

Send this page to someone via email

The small mining community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is reeling after a devastating mass shooting that killed eight people, as well as the shooter, and left dozens of others injured.

A vigil is set to be held on Feb. 13, with Prime Minister Mark Carney scheduled to attend as the community comes together to remember the victims.

Here is everything we know so far about who the eight people killed by the shooter.

Kylie May Smith

Kylie, 12, was among those who were killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting, her aunt Shanon Dycke announced on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“As word travels around the world, our families world has crumbled with the loss of my beautiful niece Kylie May Smith. She was at Tumbler Ridge school yesterday, and didn’t make it out,” Dycke said in a social media post.

Dycke started a GoFundMe page to help with Kylie’s family deal with immediate needs, such as travel costs or expenses in the coming weeks and months.

“We will also be using some of the funds for a memorial for Kylie or as her parents see fit to remember the beautiful, kind, innocent soul she was,” the GoFundMe page added.

View image in full screen Kylie Smith, 12, was killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. Facebook / Jennifer Willems

2:03 Tumbler Ridge says ‘We will get through this together’

Ticaria Lampert

Ticaria, 12, was a “loving, courageous, humorous” child, a GoFundMe Page set up to help her family says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Ticaria (tiki) was such a loving, courageous, humorous, one of a kind kiddo and her life was cut short at only 12 years of age. Her mother, Sarah is a single mother and could use some help with funeral costs to lay her baby girl to rest the way Tiki deserves,” the page, set up by a Tumbler Ridge resident, says.

It adds that Ticaria “left behind 7 other siblings and a mother who loved her so much.”

View image in full screen Ticaria Lampert was killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. GoFundMe

View image in full screen Ticaria Lampert was killed in the Tumbler Ridge school shooting. GoFundMe

Zoey Benoit

Zoey, 12, was shot and killed on Feb. 10 at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Facebook post, her mom said that she went off to work on a normal day and her two daughters and son went off to school, thinking it was just another day.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“My nephew was the first one to come out safe as we inbraced him, then my son was the next one to come out,” mom Lori Hayer wrote.

“I was so relieved that that they were safe and with us. And then there was my beautiful daughter that we waited for and never showed after them. We didnt know is she was hurt or where she was waited for hours. Then here came the news that my daughter zoey Renee Anne Benoit was one of the deceased victims of this horrible mass shootings.

“She was such a beautiful, loved, strong minded 12 year old. She loved to art, play with her siblings, she also had a beautiful singing voice that she didnt realize that she had. She was our baby, our girl and our brave hulk and would kick somes ass if you pissed her off and if someone tried hurt her brother or sister oh goodness look out.”

Hayer said that her other daughter was safe at the elementary school, which was also placed on lockdown.

View image in full screen Zoey Benoit was shot and killed in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Facebook / Lori Hayer

View image in full screen Zoey Benoit was shot and killed in Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Facebook / Lori Hayer

Shannda Aviugana-Durand

Shannda Aviugana-Durand was an educational assistant at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. She was 39 years old. RCMP did not provide a photo of her.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement posted on social media, the BCGEU said:

“It is with sadness that we share an update from the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School shooting. We are grieving the profound loss of one of our union members whose life was taken in this terrible event. Shannda Aviugana-Durand, 39, was a member of the BCGEU and worked at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, coworkers, and all those whose lives she touched. Out of respect for her family, we will share further information when appropriate. We are in coordination with our members in the region and the employers in an ongoing response.”

Abel Mwansa

Abel Mwansa Jr, 12, was shot and killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

A former assistant soccer coach told Global News that Mwansa was a great player, with a good attitude and everyone liked him.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Abel Mwansa Jr was shot and killed inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. RCMP handout

Ezekiel Schofield

Ezekiel Schofield was 13 years old when he was shot and killed.

Ezekiel Schofield was 13 years old. RCMP handout

Jennifer Strang

Jennifer Strang was the mother of the shooter. RCMP identified Jennifer as Jennifer Jacobs.

Story continues below advertisement

She was 39 years old and was found dead in the shooter’s residence.

Jennifer Jacobs was found deceased in the shooter’s home in Tumbler Ridge. RCMP handout

Emmett Jacobs

The shooter’s stepbrother, 11, was found dead in the same residence as Jennifer.