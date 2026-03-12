Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Recommendations made following review into Edmonton emergency room death

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted March 12, 2026 8:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton father dies waiting to see a doctor in hospital E.R.'
Edmonton father dies waiting to see a doctor in hospital E.R.
WATCH: (Dec. 24, 2025) A Edmonton family is grieving after 44-year-old Prashant Sreekumar died in waiting to see a doctor in emergency. The father of three went to the Grey Nuns Hospital with chest pains, waiting hours for care that ultimately came too late. Sarah Komadina spoke to his grieving family, who is demanding change. – Dec 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Acute Care Alberta (ACA) has made 16 recommendations tied to the death of 44-year-old Prashant Shreekumar, who died while waiting for care at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

More staff and more accountability were highlighted in the recommendations stemming from Shreekumar’s death. He went to the Grey Nuns emergency department in December complaining of chest pains and died after waiting eight hours to see a doctor.

The recommendations looked at vulnerabilities in the health-care system, such as prolonged wait times in the emergency department, overcrowding, and clinical decision support.

They included:

  • Local site administration to increase staffing in the emergency department, specifically 24/7 coverage of electrocardiogram technicians and the conversion of existing temporary nursing positions to permanent positions in order to stabilize staffing and provide support to waiting room and triage areas
  • Site administration to continue with implementation of previous plans to expand the site ED, which will result in transition of temporary hallway spaces to dedicated, purpose built clinical environments

Both these recommendations are dependent on securing capital and permanent operational funding, according to the ACA.

Story continues below advertisement

An accountability framework was also recommended to look at clear performance measures. This includes the time from arrival at the emergency department to getting care, the time it takes to see an emergency room doctor, and the time to consult/discharge.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Varinder Bhullar, spokesperson for the Shreekumar family, said while the recommendations focus on capacity issues, the lack of any concrete deadlines or funding for the recommendations is concerning.

“This budget has already passed, so do we have to wait for the next year’s budget? Or will they have some interim budget to address those issues and concerns?” Bhullar told Global News.

The review was also dated Jan. 14 of this year, raising questions on why it took almost two months to be made public.

“If the report sat on someone’s desk for two months, that’s very, I would say, unethical.” Bhullar said. “Is it the same report? Or has the report been changed over the two months?”

Global News has reached out the Matt Jones, Minister for Hospitals and Surgical Health Services for comment on the recommendations and to clarify the timeline of the report.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices