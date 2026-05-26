Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stepmother convicted of murdering of 6-year-old Meika Jordan granted absences from prison

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 6:00 am
2 min read
WATCH: Meika Jordan was just six when she died in Calgary's Children Hospital in 2011, a death that was later discovered to be a tragic murder. Global's 'Crime Beat' reporter, Nancy Hixt, has the story:
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One of two people convicted of abusing, confining and killing six-year-old Meika Jordan of Calgary has been granted escorted temporary absences from prison less than 10 years after the court case ended.

Meika’s stepmother, Marie Magoon, was convicted of first-degree murder along with her father, Spencer Jordan, and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld that decision on Nov. 27, 2017.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court upholds first-degree murder convictions for father and stepmother who killed Meika Jordan'
Supreme Court upholds first-degree murder convictions for father and stepmother who killed Meika Jordan

Now, the Parole Board of Canada is allowing Magoon to leave the minimum-security facility in Quebec where she’s serving her sentence for eight hours a month to spend time with her brother.

Story continues below advertisement

In granting her request, the board said it’s “desirable for her to be out of the penitentiary to start gradually reintegrating into society.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meika’s mother and stepfather, Kyla and Brian Woodhouse, said they were shocked that Magoon is even allowed to apply for these types of accommodations so early on in her sentence, and they’re even more upset by the parole board’s decision to grant the escorted temporary absences (ETAs).

“It’s unfathomable. I didn’t even have words,” Kyla Woodhouse said. “The feeling that we got was that this is a stepping stone for her to get released, and that isn’t fair. You know, where is our justice?”

“The message it sends to me is that offenders do and likely always will have more rights than anybody else when it comes to the justice system, especially victims,” Brian Woodhouse said.

During the hearing, the parole board said Magoon exhibits exemplary behaviour and noted her risk is considered low in terms of violence.

“The most disgusting part, there are so many members of our family who would love to spend one more hour with the life that was taken from us,” Kyla said. “In all honesty, if anything, it just pushes us more.”

The absences are granted for one year, with one ETA of eight hours allowed every month.

Story continues below advertisement

You can learn more about this decision on the latest episode of the Crime Beat podcast, available May 26 on Amazon Music and all other podcast apps June 2.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices