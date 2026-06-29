Harry Styles collapses on stage after choking on water amid U.K. heat wave

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Harry Styles sparked concern among his fans after collapsing on stage during his London concert over the weekend while performing during the U.K.’s record-breaking heat wave.

The 32-year-old singer was at Wembley Stadium on Friday when he performed one of his signature onstage moves, called the “whale” move, where he spits water in the air after singing As It Was.

In footage from the concert, Styles appeared to choke on the water and fell to the ground, lying on his back as water fell out of his mouth.

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The footage captured from the concert shows Styles attempting to loosen his tie and then resting his hands on his stomach while he appears to attempt to catch his breath.

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After coughing on the ground for around 17 seconds and wiping water from his eyes, Styles jumps back on his feet and waves at the crowd before closing out the concert.

Harry ha quasi rischiato di soffocare con l'acqua, proprio mentre cercava di fare il suo iconico sputo 😭 © tayslondongirl pic.twitter.com/aAOyvJUS2p — Harry Styles News 🇮🇹 (@harryitanews) June 26, 2026

In another video shared from the concert, Styles told the audience, “It just went down the wrong hole. It all good, I’m good.”

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The moment prompted worry among some fans who took to social media to react.

“Must admit that on the livestream I was afraid for a few seconds,” one fan wrote in the Instagram comments under a post of the footage.

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“Nothing but respect for Harry. Performing concerts during a heatwave on such a massive stage is absolutely incredible,” another fan wrote.

“Omg! Harry styles was choking at his concert yesterday! Why didn’t any of his team notice that he was struggling with his tie? This is so bad,” another fan added in a post on X.

Global News has reached out to Styles’ representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

Styles returned to the stage on Saturday to continue his 12-night Together, Together residency at Wembley Stadium in London.

After wrapping his final London show on July 4, Styles will be heading to São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City before beginning his 30 shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

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The U.K. faced an extreme heat wave last week and recorded its hottest day in June for the third day in a row on Friday during Styles’ concert with a temperature of 37.3 C, according to the BBC.

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It was more than 1 C hotter than the long-standing record for June heat in the U.K., set in the summer of 1976.

By Saturday, the Met Office, the U.K.’s national meteorological service, issued an extreme heat warning in parts of east and southeast England.

In the U.K., sweltering conditions gradually eased this weekend, though an amber warning — one step down from red — remained in place until Saturday night.

Style’s onstage incident comes days after Lionel Richie postponed his next two shows following advice from his doctors after he suffered a health scare on stage Wednesday in Minnesota.

Richie told the crowd he was feeling dizzy, then performed his hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated onstage.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd.

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“Now I want you to know that that is the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I’ve done it sitting down,” he continued. “That’s a bad sign. That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

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After performing Three Times a Lady at the piano, he went on to announce an intermission 55 minutes into his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Richie’s saxophonist returned to the stage after the intermission and told the crowd, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”