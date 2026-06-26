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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    June 26, 2026 at 10:55 am

    old Lionel botox Richie he has had so many face lifts , his lips are wrapped around his ears

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Entertainment

Lionel Richie shares tour update following onstage health scare

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 26, 2026 10:41 am
2 min read
Lionel Richie performs live in Berlin on March 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Lionel Richie performs live in Berlin on March 7, 2025. Dirk Pagels/DDP via ZUMA Press
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Lionel Richie is postponing his next two shows following advice from his doctors after he suffered a health scare on stage Wednesday in Minnesota.

The United Center shared a statement on Facebook announcing that the 77-year-old singer has postponed performances in Chicago on Thursday and Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

“Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows,” the statement read. “He and Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the stage on Tuesday, June 30 in Pittsburgh, PA.”

“Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes fans who have tickets for these two shows. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon,” the statement added.

Click to play video: 'Lady Gaga cancels final Montreal show hours before performance'
Lady Gaga cancels final Montreal show hours before performance

The announcement comes after Richie’s show in St. Paul, Minn., during which he told the crowd he was feeling dizzy, then performed his hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated onstage.

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“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the crowd.

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“Now I want you to know that that is the first time in the history of Dancing on the Ceiling I’ve done it sitting down,” he continued. “That’s a bad sign. That’s a bad sign, y’all.”

After performing Three Times a Lady at the piano, he went on to announce an intermission 55 minutes into his performance, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Richie’s saxophonist returned to the stage after the intermission and told the crowd, “Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Richie was “a little dehydrated” but didn’t know his official health status.

Global News has reached out to Richie’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

The Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Sing A Song All Night Long tour began Wednesday in Minnesota and will make two Canadian stops, including Toronto on July 4 and Montreal on July 5.

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