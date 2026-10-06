Canadian actor Simu Liu marries Allison Hsu in France: reports

Canadian actor Simu Liu reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu over the weekend, according to multiple U.S. reports.
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star and his fiancée Hsu tied the knot in France, according to People.
TMZ was first to report the news of the wedding.
Global News has reached out to Liu’s representatives for further comment, but has not received a response.
Liu began dating Hsu in late 2022, making their red carpet debut at the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles wearing holiday sweaters.
In August 2023, Liu shared a birthday message to Hsu on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. She inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life. Most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for.”
Liu proposed to Hsu, who works at Interscope Records as vice president of digital marketing, in May 2025 during a trip to Paris.
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Hsu shared some pictures from their engagement to Instagram at the time, with the caption, “Us forever.”
Liu also shared an Instagram post from his engagement with the caption, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.”
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that year, Liu said that he asked Taylor Swift to surprise Hsu with a message because “she grew up a Swiftie.”
“I’ll preface this by saying my fiancée works in music, so she’s a digital marketing executive, and she grew up a Swiftie. She loves Taylor Swift,” the 37-year-old actor said.
“Taylor Swift’s songs and her music, that was a big part of the beginning of our relationship, was getting to know her through those songs, and why they meant so much to her,” he continued.
“I was like, ‘Well, there’s one person that would make this engagement so special,’ and I reached out — as if we’re BFFs, no I mean I met her a couple of times, she’s fantastic,” Liu said.
The Barbie actor revealed that he reached out to Swift through her publicist.
“I said, ‘Hey, is there any way that I could convince you to make like a two-second video just to say congrats?’ And she literally two days later sent it over, and I was able to play it for her. And so Taylor Swift was the cherry on top,” Liu shared.
He said that Hsu was “really emotional before” he played the video but once he shared Swift’s congratulatory message Hsu “completely lost it.”
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