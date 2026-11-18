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Plugging potholes and rehabilitating bridges account for just some of the millions in road-related spending City of Calgary officials have proposed in the upcoming four-year budget, but some on council believe the funding doesn’t go far enough.

Over the next four years, city administration has proposed $420.2 million for road rehabilitation, $178.1 million for bridge upgrades, $44 million for “major road construction,” and $29.5 million earmarked for concrete rehabilitation.

The increased spending proposal comes after it was revealed earlier this year that 11 per cent of city infrastructure was in poor condition.

At the end of 2025, 38 per cent of city roadways were classified in good or better condition, below the national average of 61 per cent.

“City council is looking at investing in infrastructure and resurfacing,” said Troy McLeod, the city’s director of mobility. “When we’re able to resurface a roadway, we’re able to save costs from rebuilding, it’s seven to 10 times more expensive to rebuild the road than resurface.”

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Calgary’s road network has grown to more than 17,000 lane-kilometres, giving Calgary one of the largest road networks among major Canadian cities.

So far this year, city crews have filled 35,641 potholes.

“Putting money into maintenance is critical,” said Matti Siemiatycki, director of the University of Toronto’s Infrastructure Institute. “Road maintenance is something that’s highly visible to the public, it’s something that people complain about, it’s something that can damage a vehicle depending on how bad it is.”

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According to budget documents, council’s approval of the road-related spending requests would “stabilize and, in some cases, reduce risk” related to road condition.

It noted pavement-condition inspections and lifecycle analysis would be used to prioritize resurfacing, rehabilitation and preventive maintenance.

However, Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot said what’s proposed “does not deliver” on expectations to improve pavement quality across the city.

“I certainly expected to see a lot more invested into our road infrastructure,” he told Global News. “Insofar as what’s being proposed for a tax increase, I’m just not seeing enough of an investment into our pavement quality index and sidewalk replacement.”

Concerned over elevated costs to rebuild deteriorated roads rather than repave them, Chabot said he’d be looking to find funds from elsewhere, including budget requests from Calgary Transit, to reallocate towards road maintenance.

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“It’s the capital implications of operational increases that I’m concerned about,” he said.

Calgary Transit has requested an additional $62 million in operating funding to implement its RouteAhead strategy, the service’s plan to increase transit service and frequency across the city.

As a result of implementing that strategy, budget documents show Calgary Transit would also require $300 million over the next four years in capital funds to buy new buses and invest in continued renewal of transit technology, facilities and fleet infrastructure.

Chabot suggested that increases in transit service should be “commensurate” with increases in ridership.

“Ridership is actually down, and yet we’re still looking at investing a whole bunch of more money to try and encourage more people to come in,” he said. “Cost recovery is so low on our transit system right now that we’re just throwing good money after bad.”

Alex Williams, with the advocacy group Calgary Transit Riders, said cutting the service’s budget request to invest in road repairs won’t fix the issue.

“It’s going to make transit less appealing, which then adds more people back onto the roads in their cars, which adds more wear and tear, more demand for more asphalt,” Williams told Global News. “Robbing Peter to pay Paul never served anyone except Paul, maybe.”

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It’s expected to lead to a bumpy debate when budget talks begin on Nov. 23.

City officials have also proposed a $7 million increase to snow and ice control in the four-year budget, as Calgary emerges from a snowfall warning which was predicted to drop between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow on city streets.

“When compared with Edmonton, they’re currently at $73 million for their snow and ice control budget, and we’re currently just over $58 million,” McLeod told Global News.