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Saskatoon city administrators are proposing a 5.45 per cent property tax increase for 2027, marking a minor decrease from what councillors originally approved last year.

The 2027 budget was considered last year as part of the city’s multi-year budget process, where a 5.81 per cent property tax increase was given the green light for the year ahead.

City administration is recommending that council cut next year’s budget by $1.19 million from the amount previously approved.

The proposed adjustments are part of the city’s multi-year budgeting process, which would see councillors consider changes to both the operating and capital budgets. It allows the city to respond to economic changes or for councillors to bring forward other budget-related items for consideration, according to the city.

The city says it saw revenue increases from higher investment returns and property tax assessments, which offset higher diesel costs and lower revenue sharing from the province.

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Administrators are also asking councillors to approve 39.5 additional full-time equivalent positions tied to the Link bus rapid transit rollout. This is not expected to add to the tax increase, as $4.3 million is being shifted from debt servicing to begin phasing in Link operations in January 2027, ahead of a full launch in 2029.

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Saskatoon police still make up the largest spending item, at 22.5 per cent of the total budget.

However, police are not asking for any changes to their previously approved $167.8 million operating plan. In 2027, they will get an additional $9.73 million, or a 6.2 per cent increase, mostly due to 33 new positions and collective agreement costs, according to the city.

Meanwhile, fire is budgeted at $77.22 million, up 9.1 per cent from last year, due to inflationary costs of collective agreements, equipment maintenance and $610,400 for encampment response.

As for fee changes, administration is recommneding

Speaking to reporters following a business fireside chat Tuesday, Mayor Cynthia Block said the city is putting a lot of effort into presenting a budget that is as “affordable as possible” for residents, adding that keeping the tax rate artificially low will only increase property taxes in the future.

“That’s why we try to make sure that we’re paying for things as we go, whether that’s roads or sidewalks or underground infrastructure, to make sure that we are paying as we go and not putting this on future budgets or future generations,” said Block.

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Last year, city councillors passed a budget with one of the highest property tax increases in over a decade, at 6.7 per cent, with police making up around a quarter of spending.

Councillors spent four days going through over 100 considerations to whittle that property tax number down.

Budget adjustment deliberations are slated to start on Tuesday.