Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council passes 2026 budget with 6.7% property tax hike

By Vanessa Tiberio Global News
Posted November 28, 2025 8:14 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city council passes budget with 6.7% tax hike'
Saskatoon city council passes budget with 6.7% tax hike
WATCH: Saskatoon city council pass next year's budget with residents footing a 6.7 per cent property tax next year.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After four days of considerations, Saskatoon’s city council has officially passed its budget for next year with a higher-than-usual property tax increase.

Saskatoon residents can expect to see a 6.7-per cent increase in property taxes next year, and a 5.81 per cent hike in 2027. For the average homeowner, this amounts to around $13 a month and $12 a month, respectively.

City council spent the previous two days going through 108 options to chip away at the operating budget and put money back in the pockets of residents. Despite the progress this process made at the end of the third day — which lowered the tax rate to 6.1 per cent — some additional, larger items were added to the bill Friday, bringing that number up by a little more than half a percentage point.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One such item is the addition of eight dedicated police officers and one sergeant to transit to deter incidents, costing residents $1.6 million over the next two years.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Cynthia Block says the move to add police to transit was not one that council expected to pass at the start of this year.

“But as we started to see transit police being added to services right across the country, we were paying really close attention to what that meant for both operators and for riders and that means a significant increase to our overall budget and one that I’m happy to support,” Block said, adding that safety is the top priority for the city, which is planning to move forward with a modernized public transportation system.

Trending Now

Other major additions include the approval of more fire dispatchers for emergency calls and coordination, affordable housing incentives, herbicide use for weed management in parks, the extension of the Riverbank public washrooms and one new full-time equivalent zookeeper position.

The final budget passed with support from all but two councillors, in a 9-2 vote. Ward 3 councillor Robert Pearce and Ward 9 councillor Bev Dubois were the two to oppose it, saying they could not back the property tax hike.

“I supported some, I didn’t support others,” said Dubois.

“But I really want and think that our city, our municipality needs to stick to our core services and that’s really what the majority of the residents in this city want.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices