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5 comments

  1. Jack
    August 1, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    Since they ALL GO ON STRIKE at the same time because the UNION SAYS THEY HAVE TO then maybe management could FIRE THEM ALL at the same time to. Unions NEED TO GO because as you all can see they only financially benefit the people who pay them every month while increasing OUR COST OF LIVING, increasing OUR COST of buying their tickets. To bad we all cannot SUE THE UNIONS for causing all the problems that they cause people every time they ALL WANT MORE MONEY at the same time.

  2. Benjamin
    August 1, 2026 at 2:41 pm

    Unfortunately our flight to Paris was canceled for today then they rebooked it for tomorrow with west jet. Which will be on strike. Why did they put us on another flight which will inevitably be cancelled? No idea.

    Two kids, 80 year old grandmother all trying to get to Africa, we might be stuck in Calgary indefinitely

  3. FingersCrossed
    August 1, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    My son is going to Japan Sept 1st on a WJ flight .. fingers crossed it is still going to happen!!

  4. Ben
    August 1, 2026 at 11:04 am

    Just fire them all and replace them with temporary foreign workers that what Tim Hortons do and it works for them.

  5. I am
    August 1, 2026 at 10:05 am

    I understand. I see. Ok. Alright. Skcjjcjsjsjdjfnxn92376482

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Canada

WestJet cancels 86 flights ahead of possible flight attendant strike

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 1, 2026 9:59 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'WestJet parks planes as potential strike looms'
WestJet parks planes as potential strike looms
WATCH: WestJet parks planes as potential strike looms.
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WestJet has begun cancelling flights ahead of a possible strike or lockout affecting flight attendants, saying it is reducing its schedule to avoid widespread disruptions if a work stoppage begins this weekend.

The airline has started an “organized take-down” of its network and would begin issuing flight cancellations to customers, WestJet announced in a news release Friday evening.

“To ensure the integrity of WestJet’s network, and to minimize the risk of stranding guests and aircraft, the airline has started to issue cancellations and reduce flying,” the airline said.

As of 11 a.m. MT, WestJet said it had cancelled 86 flights scheduled for Saturday.

The move comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents about 4,400 WestJet flight attendants, issued a 72-hour strike notice. WestJet responded with a 72-hour lockout notice.

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The notice period expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. MT, the earliest a strike or lockout could begin if the two sides fail to reach an agreement.

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The dispute centres largely on compensation for work performed on the ground, including boarding passengers, completing safety checks and managing delays.

Barry Eidlin, a sociology professor and labour expert at McGill University, said WestJet flight attendants are generally paid only while an aircraft is in the air, even though delays have become increasingly common.

“They’ve come to a point now where the flight attendants are basically saying, ‘Enough’s enough, we need to be paid for the hours that we’ve been working,'” Eidlin said.

WestJet said its latest offer was designed to be an “industry-leading” agreement that addressed the union’s key priorities, but negotiations have yet to produce a deal.

John Gradek, lecturer and expert in aviation management at McGill University said the cancellations are a precautionary measure that allow the airline to position aircraft where they can be parked, secured and maintained if a strike begins.

“This is a sign of WestJet being prudent in terms of managing its assets,” Gradek said, adding the disruptions are likely to grow if no agreement is reached. “It is going to be a mess.”

Any customers who are scheduled to fly, can go to WestJet’s website to see flight schedules and changes.

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Despite the cancellations, both WestJet and CUPE have said they remain at the bargaining table and are committed to reaching a negotiated agreement before a work stoppage begins.

– With files from The Canadian Press

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