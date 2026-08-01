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Crime

Lockdown ordered after fatal shooting in northern Manitoba First Nation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 1, 2026 2:40 pm
1 min read
Pimicikamak Cree Nation sits about 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg by air and 720 kilometres by road. View image in full screen
Pimicikamak Cree Nation sits about 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg by air and 720 kilometres by road. Courtesy / Marlene Hamilton-Castel
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Pimicikamak Cree Nation, a  First Nation community in northern Manitoba, has been placed under lockdown after a fatal shooting prompted an ongoing RCMP investigation.

Chief David Monias posted about the lockdown early Saturday, saying one person has died following what he described as a “serious incident” involving gunfire. RCMP Major Crime Services is investigating.

Treaty and Indian Days celebrations have been cancelled until further notice, according to the chief.

Residents have been told to stay inside their homes, lock their doors and windows, keep children indoors and avoid opening their doors to anyone they do not know.

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“This lockdown is a precautionary measure to protect every member of our community while police conduct their investigation,” Monias said in a social media post.

In an update posted Saturday afternoon, Monias said some residents are not following the lockdown and is urging them to “stay home.”

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Monias said a body is coming today and urges residents to respect the family’s privacy.

“We have a funeral that is happening today. It’s going to be only immediate close relatives, no strangers allowed, if you don’t have to go, please stay home.”

He also urged residents to report suspicious activity directly to police and avoid sharing unconfirmed information on social media.

“If you have information, please call police and tell what you know,” Monias said. “Don’t let any conspiracy of silence occur.”

RCMP had not released additional details about the shooting or identified the victim as of Friday afternoon.

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