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Crime

Defence to appeal murder verdict in killing of Quebec couple in Dominica

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2026 4:18 pm
1 min read
Jonathan Lehrer leaves court after being denied bail on charges related to the killings of Canadian businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Lehrer and another man face charges of murdering the couple, who were discovered in a burnt-out car last December. View image in full screen
Jonathan Lehrer leaves court after being denied bail on charges related to the killings of Canadian businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Lehrer and another man face charges of murdering the couple, who were discovered in a burnt-out car last December. AP Photo/Clyde Jno Baptiste
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The defence lawyer for the two American men convicted of murdering Quebec filmmaker and entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner in Dominica says they are appealing the verdict.

Ravi Rajcoomar, the lead counsel for Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Thomas Snyder Jr., says he will pursue several grounds of appeal.

Lehrer and Snyder were found guilty this week of murdering Langlois and his partner, Dominique Marchand, in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner found dead in Caribbean'
Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner found dead in Caribbean

Rajcoomar says the two men have not yet been sentenced.

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Langlois and Marchand’s bodies were found in a burnt-out car near the luxury resort they owned in the Caribbean nation.

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Court documents show that Lehrer was in a dispute with Langlois dating back several years over the use of a public road that crossed his property and led to the Quebec couple’s luxury ecotourism resort.

In initial reports, authorities identified one of the accused as Snider, but court documents reviewed by The Canadian Press spell it as Snyder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Tribute for Canadian film entrepreneur, partner killed in the Caribbean'
Tribute for Canadian film entrepreneur, partner killed in the Caribbean

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