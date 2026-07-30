Appeal for bail denied for man accused of Saskatchewan highway shooting

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The man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask. had his appeal to be released on bail denied.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal came to the decision on Christopher Fahlman’s case Thursday. Fahlman is accused of killing Tanya Myers by the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Myers, 44, was riding in a Ford Explorer along Highway 39 near Weyburn, Sask., when she was struck by a bullet and killed Sept. 12, 2025, police said. A second vehicle was also hit seconds later, missing the occupant.

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Fahlman, 42, was arrested last November.

Fahlman filed the appeal requesting a conditional release from police custody after initially being denied bail in November of 2025, when his initial charges were pending. The province’s highest court denied that request on Thursday, according to court documents.

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The appeal was handled by Saskatchewan Justice Robert W. Leurer. The judge’s justification for the denial cannot be disclosed, due to a general publication ban on evidence presented during bail proceedings in the province.

Fahlman will remain in police custody on charges of second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to the safety or life of another person, in accordance with the recent court decision.

His preliminary hearing is set to begin in October.