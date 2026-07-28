Michigan man killed wife, 6 kids in murder-suicide, police say

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A Michigan man fatally shot his wife and six children before setting their home on fire and turning the gun on himself, authorities said Monday.

Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47 and Amanda Karolkiewicz, 39, along with their six children, four boys and two girls aged five to 15, died Friday in their home in Grand Haven Township, on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Authorities were called for a fire at about 11:42 a.m and then discovered the bodies. Four of the children were biological and two were adopted.

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During a press conference on Monday, Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “This is an unspeakable tragedy that we may never completely understand,” adding that his office was investigating the incident.

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Eight bodies were initially found inside the home, he said, noting that the cause of death for all the deceased was determined to be gunshot wounds. The deaths of Amanda and the six children were ruled homicides; Kristopher’s manner of death has been ruled a suicide, Sparks added.

Preliminary indications also suggest that the house fire was intentionally set at various interior locations around the home, he continued.

The family’s pets also died as a result of smoke inhalation, Sparks confirmed. According to a biography on a website featuring Amanda, a children’s book author who went by Mandy Karol, they had four dogs, a cat and a turtle.

The mother of six was also an elementary school substitute teacher, according to The Associated Press and NBC affiliate WDIV Detroit, and had a passion for special needs advocacy.

Grand Haven Public Schools, where she worked as a substitute teacher, said in a Facebook statement Monday, “Our hearts are with the family and friends of those we lost, and with every student, staff member, family, and neighbour whose lives have been touched by this tragedy.”

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Speaking on her death, her family said she “was a kind and devoted soul who loved her family and her students,” her mother Becky and stepfather Steve Lawwill said in a statement shared by the Associated Press.

“We treasured every moment we had with her and her six children, and words cannot adequately address our devastation,” they wrote, adding that they “pray for God’s peace and comfort as we grieve their deaths and honor their lives.”

View image in full screen Community members gather during a student-organized vigil at Duncan Woods in Grand Haven, Mich., on July 26, 2026, to grieve and honour members of a local family who died in a tragedy that has stunned the lakeshore community. Isaac Ritchey /The Grand Rapids Press via AP

Kristopher was a vice-president of sales and marketing for the American Heart Association (AHA) from September 2023 to earlier this month, when his employment ended, the organization said in a statement.

The association did not share additional details, saying it does not comment on personnel matters. While employed by the AHA, he worked remotely for a division responsible for CPR and first aid training and products, it said.

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The couple met while working for a drinks company in 2008 and began dating that summer, according to a parenting blog Amanda had contributed to more than 10 years ago, the AP reported. The two married in August 2009.

— with files from The Associated Press