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Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was diagnosed with schizophrenia shortly after he won his title in 2015, a new Netflix documentary about the famous sportsman reveals.

The British heavyweight boxer, 38, known as “The Gypsy King,” shares his diagnosis in the film, set for release on November 27. In it, he discusses hearing voices in his head threatening to harm him and his family, according to the BBC and Variety.

The feature-length documentary, which will air two weeks before Fury’s fight with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, follows the father of seven’s career from aspiring boxer to the pinnacle of sport and charts the peaks and troughs of his rise to fame, including mental health struggles, family dynamics and conversations around masculinity, Variety says.

1:16 Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

The film features his wife, Paris and father, John, who both gave interviews over the span of six months, which are intercut with archival footage. It also includes Fury learning about his half-brothers Tommy and Roman Fury and the effect of his father’s jail time on the family, according to media reports.

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John Fury was sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2011 after gouging out a man’s eye during a violent altercation. He was released in February 2015.

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Tommy Fury is also a boxer and is best known for high-profile bouts against influencers like Jake Paul and KSI.

Talking about his schizophrenia diagnosis, Tyson Fury says: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 per cent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much,” Variety reported.

After Fury beat Ukrainian boxer and former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko to the title in 2015, he suffered from alcoholism and addiction. His schizophrenia diagnosis came when he was hospitalized for a suspected heart attack in 2016, the BBC reports.

“The anxiety was crippling me. I just could not overcome it. Completely gone, and that’s when I went and saw the psychiatrist down in London. She asked me like a gazillion questions and stuff, and I ticked all the boxes, whatever was going on. Depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder…”

Paris Fury adds: “He’s a mild schizophrenic and even then the penny didn’t drop. It was like, don’t be silly. What’s she on about? Schizophrenic, maniacs are schizophrenic. You’re not schizophrenic, you know?”

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Fury also has bipolar disorder; his father is schizophrenic too, according to the Variety article.

Tyson Fury is also featured in the Netflix reality series, At Home with the Furys, which follows his life post-retirement with his wife and their children: Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Athena and Prince Rico Paris.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by disruptions in thought processes, perceptions, emotional responsiveness, and social interactions, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that affects a person’s mood, energy, activity and thought, according to the World Health Organization.