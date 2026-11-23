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More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert Sunday by rapper Don Toliver and over 80 were treated by medics after an unknown substance was released in the crowd, authorities in Manchester said Monday.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. local time Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, which police at the time believed to be tear gas.

U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s spokesman, Tom Wells, said the incident was “deeply worrying” and “many families will understandably be anxious this morning.” He urged people to let police conduct a full investigation.

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“All attendees are currently being safely evacuated as a precaution. Those showing signs of being impacted are being supported by emergency services, with thankfully no serious injuries reported,” police added.

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In a follow-up statement, police said that several emergency crews were deployed, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, to support the safe assessment and treatment of people at the scene.

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“More than 80 people were assessed by our clinicians, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms. Decontamination was carried out as a precaution and one patient was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary for further assessment,” police said in the statement.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.

Concertgoer Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News he was in the standing area of the arena when he “started coughing and (my) eyes were kind of itchy.”

He said Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, but it was not until almost an hour later that an announcement said, “due to an unforeseen issue, the show is over, and please make your way out at your own pace.”

View image in full screen Authorities respond to an emergency incident during a concert by rapper Don Toliver at Co-op Live on November 22, 2026 in Manchester, England. Concert goers were evacuated from the US rapper’s Manchester concert after reports of gas being released into the crowd. Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

“Following an incident in the crowd at last night’s show, we are working closely with Greater Manchester Police to identify the cause and action appropriately. Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors to Co-op Live, and we will provide more information once we have an update from GMP,” Co-op Live said in a statement posted to X.

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“Further testing will take place on items found at the venue today. No arrests have been made,” Co-op Live said.

Toliver’s show scheduled for Monday in London was postponed as a result of the incident.

In a statement posted to his Instagram Story, Toliver wrote, “I’m very sad to sit here and say I have to reschedule The 02 London show to December 15th due to [the] unfortunate incident last night [in] Manchester.”

The E85 rapper said he wanted to make sure everyone is safe and that the next show “goes on properly.”

“My heart and prayers are with everyone that was injured last night at Co-Op Live. The only thing I love more than creating music is performing for my fans,” he wrote.

“Stop bring[ing] bulls— into my shows!! It ain’t cool. See you soon London. Love you guys,” Toliver’s statement concluded.

Co-op Live is located about three kilometres from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

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—With files from The Associated Press