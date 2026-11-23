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If there’s one thing P!NK knows how to do, it’s put on a show. And now, she’s bringing that larger-than-life energy to Las Vegas for a residency at the Sphere, with fans already making it clear they’re more than ready. After reportedly seeing around 3 million people in the ticket queue, P!NK has nearly doubled her original run, expanding from nine shows to 18 and adding dates into January 2028.

The residency will also make P!NK the first solo female pop artist to headline the Sphere, marking another major milestone in an already impressive career. And judging by her reaction to the overwhelming demand, even she wasn’t expecting things to take off quite like this.

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“Oh my God, I can’t believe it. I’m doing so many more shows than I thought I was going to be doing.” she said, before teasing what fans can expect from the production. “We’re going to bring the best show that we’ve ever done, that Vegas has ever seen.”

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Between the Sphere’s massive visuals, immersive sound, and cutting-edge technology, and P!NK’s signature aerial stunts, powerhouse vocals, and unapologetically over-the-top performances, this residency already sounds like something worth getting excited about. For P!NK, it’s also a chance to do something a little different, giving her show a permanent home in Las Vegas.

“For the first time, I’m giving a show a home, and I hope you’ll visit.”

With 18 shows now on the calendar, Vegas is about to get a whole lot louder, and probably a whole lot more glitter.

P!NK at Sphere: Las Vegas Show Dates

2027–2028