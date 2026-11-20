As of September 25, 2026, U2 has been around for 50 years. Five decades ago, in 1976, a bunch of kids showed up in the kitchen at Larry Mullen Jr.’s place. Fourteen-year-old Larry had posted a note on the hallway bulletin board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School on Malahide Road in Dublin.
Four of those kids from that afternoon in the kitchen are still in the band. Aside from one lineup change on March 4, 1978, when Dik Evans left the group while it was still known as “Feedback” and “The Hype,” U2 has always been Larry, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton.
There are groups whose names have survived longer. The Blind Boys of Alabama have a history that dates back to 1939. The Oak Ridge Boys were formed in 1947. Golden Earring first got together in 1961.
But how many groups have had the same membership after 50 years? Currently, the answer is none. Until recently, ZZ Top held the record, consisting of the same three guys since 1969. But when Dusty Hill died in 2021, that streak ended at 52 years.
To put U2’s longevity into perspective, they were formed just after Montreal hosted the Summer Olympics. They began before the first Star Wars movie came out. Heck, U2 is older than disco! And they’re still making albums, and they’re still touring.
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Obviously, we gotta do something to mark this milestone. But how? There have been documentaries, books, movies, concert films, and box sets. Their story has been told a million times. So what can we do that’s different, yet fun and informative?
I thought long and hard about what to do, and here’s what I came up with. Welcome to part one of a show I called “50 Things About U2 at 50.” This is gonna get dense.
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Songs heard on this show (All songs by U2 except that one).
- Tonight
- Radiators from Space, Television Screen
- Stories for Boys
- 11 O’Clock Tick Tock
- I Will Follow
- Pride (In the Name of Love) (2023 version)
- Bad (Live)/U2
- Get Out Your Own Way
Here’s Eric Wilhite’s playlist.
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on these stations:
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday night at 9pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa – Saturdays at 9am and Sundays at 6pm
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday nights at 11pm
- FM96/London – Sunday nights at 8pm
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday nights at 10am and 10pm
- 107-3 The Edge/Calgary – Sundays at 10am and 10pm
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton – Sunday at 8am and 8pm
- The Zone/Victoria – Sunday at 9am and 9pm
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sundays at 10am and 10pm
- The Goat Network/Interior BC
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown – Mon-Fri at 9pm
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