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More than 22,000 vehicles from major manufacturers including Toyota, Honda and Ford have been recalled for issues pertaining to the engine, breaking or lights systems.

Toyota issued two separate recalls, affecting over 15,000 vehicles.

Toyota Tundra models from 2022 and 2023 could have an engine that “may not have been manufactured properly,” the alert said.

“As a result, metal debris could cause the crankshaft bearings to fail. If this happens, the engine may run rough or may not start,” it said.

The 2022 Lexus LX 600 may also be affected.

The alert says the problem poses a safety risk as “a sudden loss of power to the wheels could increase the risk of a crash.”

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In a separate notice, Toyota said that 2022 and 2023 Tundra models that had an engine replacement, as well as newer models from 2025 and 2026, could be fitted with an engine with faulty camshafts.

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“As a result, the camshaft could break and the engine could stall while driving,” it said, noting the recall only pertains to gasoline-only models.

In both cases, Toyota said it will notify owners by mail who can then take their vehicle to a registered dealership.

Honda also issued a recall for approximately 500 vehicles that it said may have received ineffective repairs pertaining to a previous recall.

The recall affects the 2024 Honda Acura.

“Under certain conditions, a software problem could cause the antilock braking system (ABS) not to work properly. As a result, the ABS could cause reduced braking or a loss of brakes,” the alert said.

Honda said it will notify owners by mail and will send a wireless software upgrade to eligible vehicles.

“Alternatively, you may schedule an appointment to have the update performed at an Acura dealership,” it said.

Ford has issued a recall for more than 6,500 vehicles that it says require a software upgrade to ensure that the light system works properly.

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It said certain 2026 Ford Transit vehicles may have a problem with the body control module that could cause trailer lights to not work when towing.

“Trailer lights that don’t work could make the vehicle less visible and cause following drivers not to recognize that the vehicle intends to turn or change lanes. These issues could increase the risk of a crash,” it said.

Ford said it will notify owners by mail and push a wireless software upgrade.